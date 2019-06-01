VIDEOS

Video: Qualifying Recap - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ric McLaughlin takes us through the 2019 Fort William Qualifying as it happened.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
123799 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
91462 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
55368 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53988 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
52567 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
51094 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
49821 views
Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
44497 views

2 Comments

  • + 1
 really like this direct interview after a run! Interesting to hear what the riders think directly after when it's all still fresh in their mind. Looks like it pissed a few off being so tired though ahha.
  • + 1
 I hope marcelo or dak wins

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022471
Mobile Version of Website