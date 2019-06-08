Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Video: Qualifying Recap - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
Jun 8, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Ric McLaughlin takes us through the 2019 Leogang Qualifying as it happened.
Video: Red Bull
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
138633 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
107640 views
MUST WATCH: Brandon Semenuk & R-Dog in 'Parallel'
66291 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang DH World Cup 2019
64802 views
6 Clip-In Trail Pedals Ridden & Rated
53242 views
Qualifying Photo Epic: No Calm Before a Storm - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
47258 views
Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019
46799 views
Video: How Did Aaron Gwin Crash in Fort William?
46415 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
querent
(39 mins ago)
I like this new segment from Red Bull. Their coverage keeps getting incrementally better.
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtyDee
(22 mins ago)
Good to see a bit of quali footage to tease us for the race tomorrow. This is another great addition to the race weekend coverage.
Am so excited for the fird round of the world cup now, I can't believe that the first free or four riders can be separated by fousandths of a second! All this excitement is making me firsty..I'm away for a beer (or two or free). ; )
[Reply]
+ 1
chainspotting
(3 mins ago)
Are you Tracy, are you Tracy are you Tracy Moseley in disguise... Are you Tracy Moseley in disguise
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033407
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Am so excited for the fird round of the world cup now, I can't believe that the first free or four riders can be separated by fousandths of a second! All this excitement is making me firsty..I'm away for a beer (or two or free). ; )
Post a Comment