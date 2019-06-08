RACING

Video: Qualifying Recap - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ric McLaughlin takes us through the 2019 Leogang Qualifying as it happened.

Video: Red Bull

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


3 Comments

  • + 4
 I like this new segment from Red Bull. Their coverage keeps getting incrementally better.
  • + 1
 Good to see a bit of quali footage to tease us for the race tomorrow. This is another great addition to the race weekend coverage.

Am so excited for the fird round of the world cup now, I can't believe that the first free or four riders can be separated by fousandths of a second! All this excitement is making me firsty..I'm away for a beer (or two or free). ; )
  • + 1
 Are you Tracy, are you Tracy are you Tracy Moseley in disguise... Are you Tracy Moseley in disguise

