Video: Qualifying Recap - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 13, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

Ric McLaughlin chats with the riders as they complete their qualifying runs.

Video: Red Bull

Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Videos DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
101012 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
86808 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59500 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
57988 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
57073 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
53821 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
49764 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
48455 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 When Greg says he'll be on pace...you better believe him! I love the youngsters but i will be rooting for him today!
#OldSchoolBestSchool
  • + 1
 The speed Pierron took that final berm was nuts! Can't wait to watch this race!
  • + 1
 I like this! ❤️

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.023164
Mobile Version of Website