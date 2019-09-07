Video: Qualifying Recap - Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Ric is back for the final round of the UCI MTB World Cup 2019 in Snowshoe as he reports from the downhill qualifiers as the action unfolded earlier today.



We've seen this track baffle the minds of athletes as they wrestle to find flow amidst this relentless and unforgiving downhill course. We saw a few crashes in qualifications today, as the track took down riders such as Tahnée Seagrave, Laurie Greenland and Amaury Pierron - As we head into tomorrow's finals, it's really anyone's race. — Red Bull