Video: 'Quality Time' Properly Celebrates Shredding With Friends
Aug 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett
Editorial note: This video contains explicit language.
|After being isolated from a lot of people throughout the winter, it was great to catch up with some friends from far away and have some quality time in the forest.
Thank you
Sophie Perrault
Paul Genovese
Logan Peat
Stephanne Peltier
Max Moffat
Robin Moffat
Liam Gould
Reece Walrus
Mason
Everyone who builds and rides dirt jumps—Dylan Siggers
3 Comments
Post a Comment