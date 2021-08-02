Video: 'Quality Time' Properly Celebrates Shredding With Friends

Aug 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Editorial note: This video contains explicit language.

bigquotesAfter being isolated from a lot of people throughout the winter, it was great to catch up with some friends from far away and have some quality time in the forest.

Thank you
Sophie Perrault
Paul Genovese
Logan Peat
Stephanne Peltier
Max Moffat
Robin Moffat
Liam Gould
Reece Walrus
Mason
Everyone who builds and rides dirt jumpsDylan Siggers


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Dylan Siggers Logan Peat Paul Genovese Reece Wallace


Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
244171 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
75385 views
Muc-Off Withdraws Commencal 21 Sponsorship & Insists Amaury Pierron Take Course After 'Racial Stereotyping'
68093 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
56607 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
49064 views
Throwback Thursday: Fox's Upside Down Prototype Downhill Fork
40766 views
8 Pro Bikes from the Strait Acres Slalom Invitational 2021
38019 views
Lewis Buchanan Sustained Sacral & Coccyx Fractures In Hardline Crash
36575 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 .....................
  • 1 0
 Couldn't have said it any better myself.
  • 1 0
 Hey Dylan why do you have such bad style and tricks thanks for answering

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007294
Mobile Version of Website