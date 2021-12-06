TV
Video: Queenstown DH Highlights from Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021
Dec 6, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
This. Was. Wild. If you were there, you know. If you're following from home, now you know.
Here are your highlights from the Queenstown Downhill, a race to remember.
Congrats to Sam Blenkinsop and Louise Ferguson for taming the beast.
Crankworx
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2021
DH Racing
