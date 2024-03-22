Video: Queenstown, Hardline & Hard Times (for Jackson Goldstone) - Santa Cruz Syndicate 2024

We’re back, baby!



Loz and Jackson lap up the dreamy Gorge Road dirt jumps and compete in the carnage of XR champs, whilst Nina shreds her V10 at Coronet Peak, before attempting to kick start a promising freeride career.



After some capers in NZ, it was time to get down to business between the tape at Hardline, where Boost Bro became Braap Bro for the week. Sadly things didn’t work out for Jacko, ending the event with a rather hefty slam… we end this episode with a catch-up with him for an injury update to see how he’s holding up.



Huge sends, dusty hits, big cases, scenic heli biking, and loose moments on and off their bikes. Grab a cuppa, grab a mate and tuck in to the first episode of the 2024 season. — Santa Cruz Syndicate