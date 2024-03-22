Video: Queenstown, Hardline & Hard Times (for Jackson Goldstone) - Santa Cruz Syndicate 2024

Mar 22, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesWe’re back, baby!

Loz and Jackson lap up the dreamy Gorge Road dirt jumps and compete in the carnage of XR champs, whilst Nina shreds her V10 at Coronet Peak, before attempting to kick start a promising freeride career.

After some capers in NZ, it was time to get down to business between the tape at Hardline, where Boost Bro became Braap Bro for the week. Sadly things didn’t work out for Jacko, ending the event with a rather hefty slam… we end this episode with a catch-up with him for an injury update to see how he’s holding up.

Huge sends, dusty hits, big cases, scenic heli biking, and loose moments on and off their bikes. Grab a cuppa, grab a mate and tuck in to the first episode of the 2024 season.Santa Cruz Syndicate

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.
Photos: Sven Martin

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.

Redbull Hardline 2024 Maydena Tasmania Australia.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Santa Cruz Bicycles Jackson Goldstone Laurie Greenland Nina Hoffmann


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,313 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
107639 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
61447 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
58503 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43228 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39136 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
36744 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Use Your Climb Switch?
32306 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30106 views

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Yes, questionable with that degree of injury if the Fort William race is possible.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043604
Mobile Version of Website