Video: Queenstown Sends From the Sky with Reece Potter

Foot out flat out

Iconic Zoot Hip

Rider:

Videography and Photography by:

Edited:

As young, ambitious and eager creatives, somewhere along the line there’s always an underlying need to continuously one-up our own creative output. In the wake of excitement and fulfilment after each project passes, our desire to go bigger and do more continues to go on. Following this same pattern of expansion, we find ourselves applying these urges towards uncharted grounds or new subjects. It’s the ultimate way to put our acquired skills and knowledge to the test – to keep our creativity alive.For us to move forward like this, naturally, there are major variables that exist and need to be properly addressed. One of those variables is the seemingly never ending gear. Whether you’re a filmmaker, photographer or perhaps both, there will always be a project where all you can possibly carry is just one compact system that covers it all. Our time spent working with Fujifilm’s X-H2s couldn’t have been more relevant. On top of this, the two projects we produced for its release were actually our first time ever working with Fujifilm’s X series. A totally unbiased approach towards the X-H2s and its performance.Three days of consistent carnage, shooting sunrise to sunset. Our goal was to move through a variety of locations seeing if the camera would keep up with us and our subject. Having never shot a mountain bike film before, let alone putting the camera on a FPV drone, we thought this would be the perfect way to test how well this camera operates.To us personally, the greatest experience we had working with the XH2-S was implementing the camera into our FPV drone production. We honestly couldn’t believe how well it performed in the air mounted onto such an aggressive aircraft. The sensor was solid. Even in the early stages of tuning our drone, the X-H2s sensor had no vibrations or jello. Best of all, pairing the X-H2s with the Fuji 10-24mm makes for an amazing wide angle, lightweight setup for FPV drone production. An absolute dream for FPV pilots in video production and something we honestly did not expect from the camera whatsoever. All round, there is one way you can tell you’ve got a great camera in your hands, and that’s by the amount of fun you have using it. Shooting Reece with the X-H2s was a real blast.Words by Josh Morgan, Ron Hailes-PakuReece PotterJosh MorganRon Hailes-PakuVictoria SheridanJosh MorganRon Hailes-Paku