Video: Ryan Howard Gets Stylish on SRAM's New GX in Queenstown

Jun 11, 2020
by SRAM  

Ryan ‘R-Dog’ Howard wants to be on two wheels — period. Trail, dirt jump, eMTB, downhill bike, he doesn’t care. For R-Dog, it’s about the time in the saddle, not what the saddle is mounted to. Mountain biking is his livelihood. With each of his days becoming multi-bike marathons of singletrack, air-time, and high fives, his time card says he’s racking up the overtime. And unlike other Pros, he doesn’t have an off-season, instead choosing to chase the sun and good times down south.





Long before he was “R-Dog”, a work trip for his mother over the Christmas break allowed him and a buddy to check their bikes and fly to Queenstown, New Zealand for two weeks on the cheap. Not knowing much about this iconic town, they began to explore and happened upon the now-famous “Dream Track.” With jumps so imposing, Dream Track impress most who dare to sail over its massive gaps. But for R-Dog, it lit a flame that keeps him returning year after year, each time seeking out all the facets and nooks the town has hidden for a rider like him.







There are seemingly limitless combinations that can be made out of a day riding in Queenstown, and R-Dog’s tried many, but this one seemed to strike a chord with him. Wake up early, like before-the-sun early. Climb steep fire roads up to a dormant ski resort. Find somewhere sheltered from the wind to enjoy a meat pie tucked in his back pocket and watch the sun crest over the Remarkables. By the time he cruises back to town it’s likely that the pie has worn off and a quick recharge is in order. But no time for a big break, the bike park is about to open.





Relentless laps can get exhausting, so R-Dog takes five with a quick dip in Lake Wakatipu. Post-swim it’s time for a pedal with his mates to spin the legs out a bit. The beauty of going for a pedal is that when the descent is finished, he’s back where the magic began— at the top of Dream Track for an evening session. It’s a lot different that the first visit all those years ago, yet still just as inspiring. The final piece of the combination is roll to town with his crew, refuel with a good meal, revel in the good times, and hit the sheets. Because tomorrow has all the potential of the day just had.





We hope our storytelling can help you escape current events, even for a few minutes, and bring some positivity to your day during these strange times. For those inspired: we ask that you respect your region’s legislation towards COVID-19 and only ride when appropriate.

Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by: Callum Wood

sram.com


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos SRAM Casey Brown Ryan Howard


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
131949 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
65447 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
63546 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
62399 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
42538 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
42280 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
38076 views
Bike Check: Luca Shaw's Santa Cruz V10: Downhill Southeast - Windrock 2020
30956 views

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Don't care what it's for this was a great watch, happy to see that Remedy again!
  • 6 0
 Sick exit, but I thought drivetrains were about pedaling? Best way to showcase that is not in a lift-assisted bike park.
  • 6 0
 Wtf does this prove for GX lmao
  • 2 0
 I've been riding with a mouth guard for many many years (broke a bunch of teeth already, and helps dissipate some forces from TBIs), and it's nice to see the pros showing their's off. Now where can I get a Ride or Die mouth guard?!
  • 2 0
 NZ. A great place to be holed up during these times!
Seems like everyone bonded in a joint effort to combat the invisible enemy ! )
  • 1 1
 Oi R-Dog, could you not stand facing downhill in front of Dream lips? I know it was your first time there, but I don't want to be forced to stop again.
  • 1 0
 Oh I see. So it’s like a sail that makes you float farther and smoother through the air. Now I get it.
  • 1 0
 Sram: "How do we sell the new wide range GX"

Pinkbike: "Big jumps and backflips"
  • 1 0
 XC peeps to RDog: you have bad style.
Me: nut hugger is bad style.
  • 2 1
 Putting that 52 tooth cog to work!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010874
Mobile Version of Website