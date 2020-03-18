Video: R-Dog & Kathi Kuypers on an eMTB Road Trip in BC

Mar 18, 2020
by Trek Bikes  


When a pair of Trek big mountain riders had just one week to road trip through British Columbia, they knew they’d have to think outside of the box to truly experience the region.

After all, a week in North America’s mountain biking mecca can go by in a flash—and Trek C3 Project’s Ryan R-Dog Howard and Trek Gravity Girls’ Kathi Kuypers wanted to make the most of it. They were constrained by time, but hitting all the best trails was a non-negotiable. So rather than ramping back their plans, they chose Trek's electric mountain bike, Rail.

They started in Squamish and wound their way to Kelowna, and over the course of their single week managed to hit such epic spots as Kamloops, Revelstoke, and more—and Kathi even caught her first glimpse of a bear.

See how R-Dog, Kathi, and the hard-charging Trek Rail electric mountain bike fared on BC’s finest.

Video by Harrison Mendel / Photos by Robb Thompson


Robb Thompson Photo


To learn more about the route that R-Dog and Kathi took and about the bikes they used check out this page.


Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo

Robb Thompson Photo


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Kathi Kuypers Ryan Howard


Must Read This Week
First Look: Evil's New Following
70841 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
69014 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Ibis Comments on Shelter in Place Order]
56796 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
50142 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
45361 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
45160 views
First Look: Thule Helium 2-Bike Tray Rack
41551 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather...? Quick-Fire Edition
41375 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Party time! In before comments get crazy.
  • 1 0
 Electriche Motor Works... Rail Wheels Out of it... Ehhh just joking.
  • 1 0
 Beauty province we have, get out there, enjoy it!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007834
Mobile Version of Website