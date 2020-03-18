Video: R-Dog & Kathi Kuypers on an eMTB Road Trip in BC

When a pair of Trek big mountain riders had just one week to road trip through British Columbia, they knew they’d have to think outside of the box to truly experience the region.
After all, a week in North America’s mountain biking mecca can go by in a flash—and Trek C3 Project’s Ryan R-Dog Howard and Trek Gravity Girls’ Kathi Kuypers wanted to make the most of it. They were constrained by time, but hitting all the best trails was a non-negotiable. So rather than ramping back their plans, they chose Trek's electric mountain bike, Rail.
They started in Squamish and wound their way to Kelowna, and over the course of their single week managed to hit such epic spots as Kamloops, Revelstoke, and more—and Kathi even caught her first glimpse of a bear.
See how R-Dog, Kathi, and the hard-charging Trek Rail electric mountain bike fared on BC’s finest. Video by Harrison Mendel / Photos by Robb Thompson
To learn more about the route that R-Dog and Kathi took and about the bikes they used check out this page.
