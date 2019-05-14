Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: R-Dog Gives Us a Tour of the Gorge Road Dirt Jumps
May 14, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Gorge Road dirt jumps have been a Queenstown institution for a number of years now. Unfortunately, the jumps are due to be torn down this year. Join R-Dog on a tour of this legendary spot before it's gone.
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 107
tobiusmaximum
(2 days ago)
demolishing that will be literally criminal.
[Reply]
+ 12
audric
(2 days ago)
SHAME ON YOU POLITICS!
[Reply]
+ 38
madriaanse
(2 days ago)
Agreed! This should be a protected national monument.
[Reply]
+ 9
donpinpon29
(2 days ago)
Lets buy it. Im serious
[Reply]
+ 3
tobiusmaximum
(2 days ago)
@donpinpon29
: i'm not sure what the issue is but i'm pretty sure that if it was that simple a crowdfund would be well underway. i get your sentiment though, it does feel like we live in a world where most things come down to finance.
[Reply]
+ 74
OzzyPhil
(2 days ago)
GET YOU FACTS RIGHT PINKBIKE Gorge Road is not due for demolition anytime soon! The only thing that has changed is the local council that owns the land has change the licence period to the Queenstown MTB Club for Gorge Road from 5 years to 1 year, that is all !!! So now the QMTBC is is signing a licence to occupy every 12 month rather than every 5 year, Nothing has been said or planned for in relation to the actual demolition of the Gorge Road jumps
[Reply]
+ 7
taurausmountain
(2 days ago)
Thank you for the heads-up... verified Facts are always a good thing
.
[Reply]
+ 1
Ideate
(2 days ago)
Please verify your facts.
[Reply]
+ 4
coney
(1 days ago)
You'd agree that there's an increased risk of this happening though? Standard monetisation technique.
[Reply]
+ 1
audric
(1 days ago)
Thanks for the explanation man!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
ColquhounerHooner
(1 days ago)
www.queenstownmtb.co.nz/single-post/2018/04/12/Gorge-Road-Jump-Park---The-future
[Reply]
+ 1
konamat
(1 days ago)
Thanks for sharing the facts, it should be top comment.
[Reply]
+ 3
OzzyPhil
(1 days ago)
@Ideate
:
www.queenstownmtb.co.nz/single-post/2018/04/12/Gorge-Road-Jump-Park---The-future
& the QMTBC has just signed again in April 2019 for another 12 months, so thats till April 2020 at the very least
[Reply]
+ 2
Bedeye
(1 days ago)
thanks for the update @ozzyphil , your a great new zealander
[Reply]
+ 0
shredright
(1 days ago)
Alright Ozzy, keep ya corked hat on! The talk of its possible demise came from there, and that is a fact.
[Reply]
+ 5
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(21 hours ago)
Thanks for all the updates everyone. At the time of filming this video we spoke to many locals and it seemed they were all of the mind that the jumps had a very limited amount of time left. It’s amazing to hear that the future looks brighter for Gorge Road, we look forward to coming back every year!
[Reply]
+ 31
pdfork
(2 days ago)
I'm sure the City of San Diego offered to help out with the demolition as they are running out of dirt jumps to bulldoze around here.
[Reply]
+ 20
hayden
(2 days ago)
Great point on the affect this has on the scene. It's easy to think that once a place is gone, another will pop up and things will carry on merry as they were. But such is not the case - the feel a place like Gorge or Post Office emanates takes years of separate variables working together to create a whole greater than the parts. These places create a culture for the people who are a part of it - A shame to see that be broken.
[Reply]
+ 22
xaos
(2 days ago)
R-Dog AKA The Closer. First Post Office Jumps now this........
[Reply]
+ 5
Kimura
(2 days ago)
I was thinking the same
[Reply]
+ 8
thesharkman
(2 days ago)
The first thing I wonder is what happens to the people who rely on this place, sort of like an addiction? You all know what I mean. Like the trail you ride every day after work that makes you relax and not think about anything for a few hours. Do they keep riding? Do they fall into depression? Switch to mtn biking? It's really sad to think about how blind money makes people.
[Reply]
+ 4
browner
(2 days ago)
withdrawl, shaking, insomnia, etc.
[Reply]
+ 0
donpinpon29
(21 hours ago)
Nevermind. Fentanyl is always a plan
[Reply]
+ 6
MQTBMX
(2 days ago)
Last time I checked 10+ years of a spot running that good has got almost about 95% of good spots out there beat.
Trails arn't forever, much like life, that's why you need to cherish every session you get. Especially if you build what you ride.
For example Seattle is legendary for BMX jumps but they only seem to last 6 years each. Its the nature of the game. We've went through 5+ spots in last decade alone. It sucks for a couple of years, but always comes back better than before.
#feildofdreams
Live and let die, I can't wait to see how far the QT boys push it on the next spot.
Pull back and lay it flat, it doesn't get any better than this boys and girls.
Thanks for the sessions Nathan and crew.
- NWC
[Reply]
+ 2
adventuresbycole
(19 hours ago)
Softies are still alive! What spots are you referring to? 27 still lives on strong, the addition of bigger jumps at Duthie, greenlake is rocking etc.
[Reply]
+ 1
MQTBMX
(13 hours ago)
Talking bout all the ones you didn't know about.
[Reply]
+ 10
ReddyKilowatt
(2 days ago)
Man, focus that camera.
[Reply]
+ 2
junn12
(1 days ago)
Aw man i know, frustrating to watch
[Reply]
+ 3
thesharkman
(2 days ago)
I'm surprised bike companies don't step up and save these places. Without them, kids don't grow up into experts, videos don't get made, competitions don't grow in popularity, and dirt jumper bikes and related equipment don't sell.
[Reply]
+ 5
MikeyMT
(2 days ago)
lol. When is the last time you saw a DJ for sale in a bike shop. Dentists dont dirt jump my man...
[Reply]
+ 2
samjobson
(2 days ago)
@MikeyMT
: every time I go to my LBS. They consistently have 2 or 3 on the floor ready for sale. They also seem to have no trouble moving them, as there are fresh models in quite often.
[Reply]
+ 1
bman33
(19 hours ago)
@samjobson
: Exceptions to every rule. Majority of shops could be bothered to sell BMX or DJ. Few shops may specialize in them. However, the are the few
[Reply]
+ 2
illili
(2 days ago)
Dang. When I visited in 2016 the locals were talking this might happen. I guess they were right. So much work went into this spot from what I saw and heard, even on a daily basis the riders would water the jumps before and after hitting them. I only was able to hit the second from the smallest line with some encouragement from the other park rats.
I’m glad I saw it before it goes away.
[Reply]
+ 2
AllMountin
(2 days ago)
A true work of art. A draw to world class athletes. Built and maintained by volunteers. Irreplaceable character. Can't monetize it, so doze it, and replace it with dollar signs. Tragic, really.
[Reply]
+ 0
leon-forfar
(2 days ago)
It's a shame they can't run it like La Poma in BCN. They charge 5 Euros per section, or 12 Euros to ride everything (dirt, skatepark, foam pit). Would be such a shame to see possibly the worlds best public dirt jump spot get ripped down.
[Reply]
+ 3
DGWW
(1 days ago)
Not one BMX visible , strange as my understanding was that this spot was founded by bmxers. Gorge road trails, not Gorge road "jump park" (sounds like it's for kiddies)
[Reply]
+ 1
djm35
(14 hours ago)
Ok so it's not being demolished. I want to know if someone with very good digging skills but crap jumping skills could make jumps like this that work based on intuition and stuff they have seen before or does a master builder have to be a dirt jumper?
[Reply]
+ 4
Chonky13
(2 days ago)
The Most beautiful jumps ever!
Too late for a fund raiser to save them?
Sad news for the NZ riders..
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbikeaddict
(2 days ago)
That's so sad! IIRC, wasn't there an article on this a while back, or something? Can't recall the specifics... Something about getting some other area? Is there no possible way to save them?
[Reply]
+ 3
CoffeeHouseMedia
(2 days ago)
First Post Office now the Gorge Jumps. Too sad we keep losing legendary dirt jump spots all around the world
[Reply]
+ 3
scjeremy
(2 days ago)
Friggen tear jerker. Like watching a movie where the hero dies in the end.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kramz
(2 days ago)
I agree.
[Reply]
+ 3
Airik
(2 days ago)
jeeez, i was not expecting the end....damn. sad
[Reply]
+ 2
nicktheriault
(2 days ago)
Stop taking this man's jumps.
[Reply]
+ 2
Highrevkev
(1 days ago)
Is that Loic Bruni at :28 seconds?
[Reply]
+ 2
murfio
(1 days ago)
Most certainly.
[Reply]
+ 2
djm35
(14 hours ago)
next to Finn.
[Reply]
+ 1
DirtbagMatt
(2 days ago)
For what?! F$&king condos or such? :-(
[Reply]
+ 14
SL13
(2 days ago)
Negative. While sad, it sounds like they knew it was coming and the landowner is being quite gracious.
www.queenstownmtb.co.nz/single-post/2018/04/12/Gorge-Road-Jump-Park---The-future
[Reply]
+ 3
pinkdog321
(2 days ago)
@SL13
: Thx for link to accurate info.
[Reply]
+ 0
norcalp3
(1 days ago)
So sad.
[Reply]
