Video: R-Dog, Kade Edwards & Casey Brown Ride Whistler's Dirt Merchant in 'I Love Flow'
Sep 18, 2019
by
SRAM
Follow
Following
Poetry by R-Dog
Video by Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by Anthony Smith
sram.com
Regions in Article
Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Trails in Article
Dirt Merchant Pro-Line
Posted In:
Videos
Casey Brown
Kade Edwards
Ryan Howard
Must Read This Week
First Look: Nukeproof's New Aggressive Trail Bike - the Reactor
59728 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
54542 views
Review: Trickstuff's Powerful & Pricey Maxima Brakes
48034 views
The Ultimate Recap of Eurobike 2019
46446 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Races From Their Results?
45133 views
YT Launch Limited Edition Top Spec Raw Aluminium Capra 29
44680 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
44292 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
43723 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
3
1
toast2266
(32 mins ago)
"We gotta go shoot this edit at the golden hour - the light will be siiiick"
"Dirt merchant is in the shade, it's just gonna be super dark."
"But... it's the golden hour. I saw a thing on pinkbike that said it'd be siiiick."
[Reply]
3
0
rfcook
(43 mins ago)
For an edit about flow with riders with great flow, this has pretty bad flow ????♂️.
[Reply]
2
0
chyu
(25 mins ago)
Cabirou and Holl can whip better now.
[Reply]
1
0
piotrek21
(1 mins ago)
I love tech.
[Reply]
Post a Comment