Video: R-Dog, Kade Edwards & Casey Brown Ride Whistler's Dirt Merchant in 'I Love Flow'

Sep 18, 2019
by SRAM  







Poetry by R-Dog
Video by Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by Anthony Smith
sram.com


Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Dirt Merchant Pro-Line

Videos Casey Brown Kade Edwards Ryan Howard


4 Comments

  • 3 1
 "We gotta go shoot this edit at the golden hour - the light will be siiiick"
"Dirt merchant is in the shade, it's just gonna be super dark."
"But... it's the golden hour. I saw a thing on pinkbike that said it'd be siiiick."
  • 3 0
 For an edit about flow with riders with great flow, this has pretty bad flow ????‍♂️.
  • 2 0
 Cabirou and Holl can whip better now.
  • 1 0
 I love tech.

