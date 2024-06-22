Powered by Outside

Video: R Dogg & Matt Begg Ooze Style On the Bike

Jun 22, 2024
by Volcom Volcom  

At Volcom, we are thrilled to announce the addition of two of the most steezy riders in the world, Ryan "R Dog" Howard and Matt Begg, to our team. After our new mountain biking program hit the scene, we went riding and thought would be cool to find a couple more riders who fit our vibe and style. Cue Ryan "R Dog" Howard, known not just for his insane bike style, but also for being all-around awesome. He's now officially part of the Volcom MTB crew!

But there's more! We're also stoked to introduce Matt Begg, a Kiwi shredder from Queenstown, to the squad. With his sick talent and laid-back vibes, Matt's gonna shake up the mountain biking scene big time.

photo

photo


These guys got skills and authenticity for days, we're proud to back them and call them part of the Volcom fam.

With Ryan "R Dog" Howard and Matt Begg joining forces with Volcom Mountain Biking, 2024's shaping up to be a game-changer. Keep an eye out for these legends as they rep the brand hard on the trails!

photo
photo
Style for miles!

photo

Wanna know more about Volcom? Check out www.volcom.com.

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Did a boomer write this?

But really, that first dj transfer Matt did was massive. And watching R dog is always 10/10, just looks like he’s having so much fun.







