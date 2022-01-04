Video: R-Dog's Protégés Jacob Lingemann & Rob Donato Have Style Beyond Their Years in 'Kids Will Be Kids'

The days without any responsibilities are the days we look back on the most. When nothing else matters but the after-school skate park sessions or cleaning up the jumps with your buddies, time moves at a different pace. Jacob Lingemann and Rob Donato do their thing day in and day out and nothing will get in the way of that.Style is not something one can learn, it is something you're born with. Style comes from the soul and Jacob has a hell of a lot of that, even for a 13 year old.Rob and Jacob prefer to spend their days by only doing the things they want. Most of the time, that strictly means bikes. They lean on FH family members like Ryan Howard to keep them on the right track to having fun, always.Till next time,- The Fasthouse Tribe