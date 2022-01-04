close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: R-Dog's Protégés Jacob Lingemann & Rob Donato Have Style Beyond Their Years in 'Kids Will Be Kids'

Jan 4, 2022
by Fasthouse  


The days without any responsibilities are the days we look back on the most. When nothing else matters but the after-school skate park sessions or cleaning up the jumps with your buddies, time moves at a different pace. Jacob Lingemann and Rob Donato do their thing day in and day out and nothing will get in the way of that.


Style is not something one can learn, it is something you're born with. Style comes from the soul and Jacob has a hell of a lot of that, even for a 13 year old.


Rob and Jacob prefer to spend their days by only doing the things they want. Most of the time, that strictly means bikes. They lean on FH family members like Ryan Howard to keep them on the right track to having fun, always.


Till next time,
- The Fasthouse Tribe

Posted In:
Videos Fasthouse


Must Read This Week
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
64712 views
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
64176 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
33989 views
Video: 2021 Mountain Bike Products of the Year - Pinkbike Awards
33838 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
32244 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
29901 views
Neko Mulally Parts Ways with Intense Factory Racing
29378 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
29134 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007288
Mobile Version of Website