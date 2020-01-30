Video: Raaw Madonna V2 - First Look & Ride

The new Raaw Madonna V2 was announced earlier this month
, and one recently showed up for review, so we decided to take a closer look at this aluminum framed, 160mm 29er.
The frame has all sorts of well-thought-out details, with an industrial aesthetic that's all about functionality over fashion. From the oversized main pivots and double sealed bearings to the external cable routing and stout rocker link, it's built to take a beating and survive multiple seasons of hard use.
I'll be putting it to the test over the coming months, a task that I'm even more excited about after my first few rides. Stay tuned to see how the Madonna holds up, as well as how it compares to other contenders in this category.
I didn't think it was possible.
The wankers obsess over looks. This thing looks like
A) I could service/tear down the bike hella fast
B) I would seldom need to do so!!
Obsessing over how a bike looks is what brought us the chainstay mounted U-Brake, 71/73 geometry for over a decade, and now internal routing.
Eff all of you posers-this bike looks well built and simple to work on!!!!
This frame looks awesome-reasonably priced, external cable routing, decent geometry and kinematics and robust hardware. Making it out of titanium would make it heavier, waaaaaay more expensive, and worse riding.
I am sure it will be a blast to ride but it is definitely not a looker in my eyes.
i'd take this over a Capra any day.
