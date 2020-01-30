Video: Raaw Madonna V2 - First Look & Ride

Jan 30, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

The new Raaw Madonna V2 was announced earlier this month, and one recently showed up for review, so we decided to take a closer look at this aluminum framed, 160mm 29er.

The frame has all sorts of well-thought-out details, with an industrial aesthetic that's all about functionality over fashion. From the oversized main pivots and double sealed bearings to the external cable routing and stout rocker link, it's built to take a beating and survive multiple seasons of hard use.

I'll be putting it to the test over the coming months, a task that I'm even more excited about after my first few rides. Stay tuned to see how the Madonna holds up, as well as how it compares to other contenders in this category.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos First Looks Enduro Bikes Raaw


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Video: Aaron Gwin Teases New Downhill Bike
67439 views
Everything We Know So Far About the New Canyon Sender
60934 views
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
55605 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
48225 views
Voting Coming Soon: 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest
47150 views
Round Up: 10 Little-Known British Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46784 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
45285 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
44595 views

34 Comments

  • 18 0
 The V2 looks like a real rocket
  • 2 15
flag makkelijk (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Looks more like a Session to me.
  • 8 1
 Have any of them landed in London shops yet?
  • 1 0
 @makkelijk but only more gnarly Smile
  • 1 2
 @makkelijk: whooosh
  • 2 0
 @Flavaine: that’s precisely the right noise... Wink
  • 10 0
 How did they manage to make a straight downtube and not have a knock block???
I didn't think it was possible.
  • 5 1
 Gusset.
  • 3 0
 Just ask the engineer, not the marketing guy.
  • 1 0
 Ah, you're taking a shot at Trek's marketing. My sarcasm detector is clearly malfunctioning. To be fair to Trek, their down-tubes take a more direct path to the bottom of their head-tubes, which is a better design ... except that it introduces the Knock Block. Solves a minor problem and introduces a major (to some people) problem.
  • 8 0
 When I saw the thumbnail shot I thought this was the grim donut. And I got excite
  • 9 0
 My my, that is a good looking bike.
  • 2 0
 Once again,
The wankers obsess over looks. This thing looks like

A) I could service/tear down the bike hella fast
B) I would seldom need to do so!!

Obsessing over how a bike looks is what brought us the chainstay mounted U-Brake, 71/73 geometry for over a decade, and now internal routing.

Eff all of you posers-this bike looks well built and simple to work on!!!!
  • 1 0
 71/73 was just legacy geo. Nothing to do with aesthetics.
  • 1 0
 I may be in the minority here but I like the look of the oversized main pivot, reminds me of the aesthetics of the Foes frame holes. Would make a sexy looking HSP to my mind.
  • 3 4
 If the front triangle was titanium, I bet it could easily cut another pound off the frame weight, and with properly placed gussets it wouldn't ride like a wet noodle. Id take that over carbon any day.
  • 8 0
 And the frame would cost 5500$.
  • 1 3
 @nozes: Nah, you can get Chinese welded Ti frames direct for $1000, so with only the front triangle being ti I bet it could be sourced for less than $600 per, probably $200-$300 more than Aluminum.
  • 2 0
 For a full suspension bike to work well, the frame has to be quite stiff. Titanium doesn’t do that very well. Back when I was racing road bikes, Litespeed made the Ultimate, which was hella stiff. And hella durable. But it weighed more than a comparably stiff CAAD3 road frame. In fact, it weighed as much as my lugged Reynolds 853/725 Paramount!!

This frame looks awesome-reasonably priced, external cable routing, decent geometry and kinematics and robust hardware. Making it out of titanium would make it heavier, waaaaaay more expensive, and worse riding.
  • 4 1
 Video transcript please.
  • 1 3
 I will go against the flow and say that I am not a fan of that "industrial design". I would call it more of a "Rustical" or "Shed made". I don't like the cables visible everywhere, huge welds clearly joining square and straight tubes to machined or stamped linkage parts or dropouts. All those bits and parts that made that frame are too clearly visible to create a harmonious, cohesive and clean design.

I am sure it will be a blast to ride but it is definitely not a looker in my eyes.
  • 1 0
 Yeah ! Can’t wait to hear more about this beast... She’s on my list for my next do it all bike !!
  • 2 1
 Does not look like Madonna
  • 8 0
 At this point, Madonna does not look like Madonna.
  • 1 0
 thank god.
  • 1 0
 Man that is one pretty bike... I'd do it
  • 2 1
 I want a trail version of this!
  • 1 0
 Pretty sexy...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010283
Mobile Version of Website