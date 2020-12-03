Video: Rab Wardell Attempts a Record Time on Scotland's 153km West Highland Way

Dec 3, 2020
by Cut Media  

Stretching from just outside the hustle of Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, to the iconic highland town of Fort William, the 95 miles (153km) West Highland Way is a world-famous, multi-day traverse loved by walkers from around the world.

Rab Wardell has been engaged in FKT chasing on the route since 2011 - this beautiful film by Cut Media, Wahoo and Santa Cruz tracks his attempt at claiming back his record, while also confirming his love for this stunningly beautiful, iconic Scottish ride.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Rab Wardell


Must Read This Week
Review: Canyon's New 2021 Spectral 29 CF 8.0
66362 views
Legendary World Cup Mechanic Dave Garland Passes Away
58462 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper - The Do It All 'Er
58460 views
Field Test: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - The Trail Rider's Trail Bike
52376 views
The 'Super Wheel' Claims to Offer Power Assistance Without a Motor... And We're Very Skeptical
50299 views
Field Test: 2021 Actofive P-Train - Not Your Typical Trail Bike
49435 views
CyclingTips Digest: Corruption, Crashes, $10,000 Framesets, A Radical New Chain, & More
40879 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Leatt Prize Pack
39849 views

14 Comments

  • 3 0
 What a ride! and @CutMedia this is an amazing edit. Thank you!
  • 1 0
 Cushcore saved this. Good work, this must of been so hard. Hopefully I'll ride this one day
  • 2 0
 This is so sick
  • 1 0
 looks mint...what a beast...is there places to stay on route?
  • 2 3
 Right, what genius forgot to chop off the first 2 minutes before uploading?!
  • 1 0
 Maybe he started at the Kings House Hotel and blagged it ;-)
  • 1 0
 Hope you're being sarcastic.. it's a Premier so it's going live now Wink
  • 3 0
 It live premiered from 12 pm you can rewind it and get those 2 mins of gold back.
  • 2 0
 @DHeb: ffs, no way of seeing that from my chair!
  • 2 0
 @CutMedia: I've already re-watched the start 4 times to try and work out what i was missing Wink
  • 2 0
 @mashrv1: Rab is just that fast.
  • 1 0
 @CutMedia: oh i know, I’ve been on the receiving end of his speed at plenty of CX races!
  • 1 0
 #beastmode well done
  • 1 0
 So good!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007919
Mobile Version of Website