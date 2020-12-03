Video: Rab Wardell Attempts a Record Time on Scotland's 153km West Highland Way

Stretching from just outside the hustle of Scotland’s largest city, Glasgow, to the iconic highland town of Fort William, the 95 miles (153km) West Highland Way is a world-famous, multi-day traverse loved by walkers from around the world.Rab Wardell has been engaged in FKT chasing on the route since 2011 - this beautiful film by Cut Media, Wahoo and Santa Cruz tracks his attempt at claiming back his record, while also confirming his love for this stunningly beautiful, iconic Scottish ride.