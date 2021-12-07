Video: Rab Wardell Looks Back at his Riding Career in 'Old Enough to Know Better' EP 1

Dec 7, 2021
by Rab Wardell  


To live without dreams is to live without joy. We all have dreams, hopes and goals that spark inside the brain. Like a wax candle, they burn strong and bright initially, reaching and striving for oxygen, but as time goes on, the fire can begin to flicker as the fuel slows down, and other elements sway the balance of chemistry.

Holding onto dreams, and keeping that fire burning is something to be celebrated. Yet, in an increasingly fast-paced world, our lives can be shaped and dictated to us by the views of society. As we age, our bodies - aches, pains and all - and the subtle mental scarring from past endeavours where we felt we didn't reach our best can dampen our spirits to act out our dreams.

Rab Wardell is striving, fighting and living his life full of fire and joy. His dreams are still bright, and at 36 his desire to compete at the highest level, and be the best athlete he can be, is a chance for all of us to analyse if we should ever be "old enough to know better”


In the first episode of this four-part series presented by Wahoo, Rab takes a look back at where it all began, in the foothills of Fife, through to the crushing disappointment of the 2006 commonwealth games, and how that has led to where he is now, including his FKT on the West Highland way in 2020. He begins to ask the question, at 36, should he know better than to risk reliving past pains, or is chasing dreams always worthwhile?

16 Comments

  • 15 0
 36....old ? Ive got 20 years on you mate,and still trying hard to maintain my standard of riding, " rubbish with occasional unexplained glory " ,little victories is all you need. Wink
  • 1 0
 Haha! I like that mantra Smile
  • 2 0
 I hear you mate, I am of a similar vintage and have the same mantra. Age is just a number and my mantra is to not take life to seriously as no one gets out alive anyway!!
  • 12 0
 36 is old enough to be doing a retrospective? That's depressing.
  • 4 0
 aah.. with 46 you do a retrospective on that, and with 56 you already will have two retrospectives to brag about. Imagine being 76! So many retrospectives to be filmed.

Remembers me of the Facebook "my life" compilations.
  • 5 0
 If you really wanna feel depressed, William Pitt the Younger was British Prime Minister aged 24.

Honestly, it's a bit of fun. Hope you watch and enjoy the films Smile
  • 7 0
 36 is old? *sigh*

-creaky, stiff 51 yo
  • 4 0
 For some reason, that Garmin on his wrist is really intriguing.... like a black hole.
  • 4 0
 And now that I've seen the video, it's probably a Wahoo...
  • 2 0
 47 here, and just realized how much fun a dirt jump bike is and endless laps at the pump track honestly tick all of the same boxes that a fun trail ride do. Still surprising people who find out how "old" I am. If they ask.
  • 1 0
 Love it!
  • 2 0
 At 36 your are still young, its only in the mid 40s that things start to get harder as injuries and the mental game get tougher. Nice video.
  • 1 0
 Glad you enjoyed it!
  • 1 0
 Since when is 36 old......
  • 1 0
 He's a old/almost retired XC racer with 36y... Nino "hold my beer"
  • 1 0
 Now you mention it, the one thing I think I could beat Nino in is a drinking contest... Wink

Post a Comment



