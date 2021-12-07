Video: Rab Wardell Looks Back at his Riding Career in 'Old Enough to Know Better' EP 1

To live without dreams is to live without joy. We all have dreams, hopes and goals that spark inside the brain. Like a wax candle, they burn strong and bright initially, reaching and striving for oxygen, but as time goes on, the fire can begin to flicker as the fuel slows down, and other elements sway the balance of chemistry.Holding onto dreams, and keeping that fire burning is something to be celebrated. Yet, in an increasingly fast-paced world, our lives can be shaped and dictated to us by the views of society. As we age, our bodies - aches, pains and all - and the subtle mental scarring from past endeavours where we felt we didn't reach our best can dampen our spirits to act out our dreams.Rab Wardell is striving, fighting and living his life full of fire and joy. His dreams are still bright, and at 36 his desire to compete at the highest level, and be the best athlete he can be, is a chance for all of us to analyse if we should ever be "old enough to know better”In the first episode of this four-part series presented by Wahoo, Rab takes a look back at where it all began, in the foothills of Fife, through to the crushing disappointment of the 2006 commonwealth games, and how that has led to where he is now, including his FKT on the West Highland way in 2020. He begins to ask the question, at 36, should he know better than to risk reliving past pains, or is chasing dreams always worthwhile?