Video: Rab Wardell is Back as a Full-Time Pro in 'Old Enough to Know Better' Season 2

After a season of puzzles and promise in 2021, Rab is back for another shot in 2022, a year older, maybe wiser, but one thing that has definitely changed is that he is now a full time pro. That’s right, at the sprightly age of 36, Rab has become a full time pro for the first time in 14 years.While this is one heck of an achievement, it doesn't mean anything unless it builds a process for success - and as we find out in Episode 1, becoming pro isn’t all sangrias and pilates in the sun, it is a whole lot more time consuming than you’d imagine….but it’s also the start of a journey that is full of twists, turns and excitement.