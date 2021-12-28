close
Video: Rab Wardell Takes on the British XC Championships in Final Episode of 'Old Enough to Know Better'

Dec 28, 2021
by Rab Wardell  

This is it. Starting back with his West Highland Way FKT, Rab has now been on an 18 month journey. What started as an idea, and went through various iterations of a fragile reality, has now become a very lucid reality. Rab will take to the start the line in Plymouth, on a course steeped in UK cycling folklore, against the best the nation has to offer. As the pressure mounts, it’s important to remember that this a choice, and no matter the outcome, Rab is slowly proving to himself, and others, that dreams, in all their unfiltered chaos, are there to be chased.

