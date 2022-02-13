close
Video: Race Day Carnage from the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2022

Feb 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Cannonball carnage continues. Race day was hectic! Glad everyone Who crashed is ok, there were some gnarly ones! Jack Moir


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Jack Moir DH Racing


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Dope course. Wanna ride it.

