Video: Race Day Vlog with Jack Moir - EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2

Moi Moi TV race day VLOG, EWS round 4 from La Thuile Italy. Started the day salty tape guy, ended up winning so was all good. I edited this at 4am, so if there’s any issues take it up with track side Tommy. Cheers and good thanks — Jack Moir

Jack Moir and Richie Rude battled back and forth at La Thuile once again, with Jack Moir ending up on top at the end of the day. See his raw speed in the POV footage in this video and get an inside look at what it takes to finish on top with the trailside interviews.