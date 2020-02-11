Video: Race Face Announces New Getta Grip

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

The Getta Grip

Everything's Alright

Features

Specs

Built For

Diameter

Colour

Weight

MSRP

We think that the best path to a happy life is to ride as often as possible. These grips have the perfect combination of tackiness, durability and cushioning to keep you in the saddle and on the sunny side of life.• Tapered inner core to prevent twisting• Durable proprietary RF rubber compound• Lightweight design with single lock-on collar• Directional hex pattern underside to match natural shape of fingers when curled• Increased diameter at end of grip – keep hands from blowing off the grip when you’re getting rowdy• Available in 2 diameters: 30 and 33mm: XC/TRAIL/AM/DH: 30, 33mm: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Yellow, Magenta, Black/Orange, Black/Turquoise, Black/Purple, Black/Kashmoney Gold: 93g (30mm): $19.99 USD