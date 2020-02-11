Video: Race Face Announces New Getta Grip

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face
We at Race Face know that life can be stressful and sometimes that means losing perspective on what’s important – getting out and riding your bike. We’ve taken a small step to help you out with the launch of our brand new Getta grip.
Built with a proprietary RF rubber compound and finished with a directional hex pattern to match the natural shape and curl of your fingers when you grab the bars, this lightweight grip has a tapered inner core to prevent twisting and an increased end diameter to keep your hands on the bars when things get rowdy. Getta comes in a rainbow of hues for those who live life in full colour - from screaming neon green to classic black with a Kashmoney gold collar.
Every time you look down at the Getta grip – offered in both 30 and 33mm diameters – take a moment to remember to breathe and enjoy the more fun things in life, like shredding your favourite trail. Heck, you might even reach new heights of this crazy euphoric experience that we call mountain biking.
Visit your favourite RF dealer or head to shoprfe.com
to "getta"
pair of your own.
The Getta Grip
Everything's Alright
We think that the best path to a happy life is to ride as often as possible. These grips have the perfect combination of tackiness, durability and cushioning to keep you in the saddle and on the sunny side of life.Features
• Tapered inner core to prevent twisting
• Durable proprietary RF rubber compound
• Lightweight design with single lock-on collar
• Directional hex pattern underside to match natural shape of fingers when curled
• Increased diameter at end of grip – keep hands from blowing off the grip when you’re getting rowdy
• Available in 2 diameters: 30 and 33mm SpecsBuilt For
: XC/TRAIL/AM/DHDiameter
: 30, 33mm Colour
: Black, Blue, Red, Green, Yellow, Magenta, Black/Orange, Black/Turquoise, Black/Purple, Black/Kashmoney Gold Weight
: 93g (30mm)MSRP
: $19.99 USD
