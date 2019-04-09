Video: Race Face Announces Turbine SL Wheels with 'BC XC Grit'

PRESS RELEASE: Race FaceTurbine SL - BC XC Grit
Carter Woods and Emilly Johnston are both BC-based rippers who you've probably not heard of.....yet. But they are quickly changing that thanks to their ability to crush trails and put in the hard work needed to steadily progress up the global junior XC ranks!
Woods is the reigning Canadian National Junior Champ for XC and Cyclocross, as well he is currently the #1
ranked UCI junior male in the world for XC. Johnston raced up an age category at the 2018 Canadian XC Nationals and took silver and she's currently 16th in the UCI XC junior women rankings after only three races! These two are seriously fast and Race Face is proud to be supporting them and their teams, the Rocky Mountain Bicycles XC team, and Pendrel Racing
. We got Carter and Emilly to ride our new Turbine SL wheels on some fun BC XC terrain on Vancouver Island after a recent Canada Cup XC event - showing what these tough, versatile wheels can do!
The Turbine SL WheelsetStrong, Reliable, and Performance-Ready
Turbine SL's roll on a tough, welded 6069 alloy tubeless-ready rim with a 25mm internal width, and are laced to our tried and true Vault hub with its fast 3-degree engagement, oversized hub shell for increased stiffness and wide bearing stance for durability. This versatile and stiff wheelset is light enough for XC epics but totally happy to tackle all those aggressive lines on your Trail adventures. No need to choose between a light or strong wheelset for your trail bike – the gritty Turbine SL does both!HUB FEATURES
• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings.
• Wide bearing stance.
• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).
• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).
• Individually sprung pawls.
• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).
• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).
• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.RIM FEATURES
• Alloy 6069 Welded rim
• 25mm Internal Width
• Tubeless Ready Rim (Tape and valves installed)
• 3mm Offset improves spoke tension balance and wheel stiffness
• High gloss black logos that are interchangeable with aftermarket color decal kits.SPECS
• Built for: XC/Trail
• Wheel Size: 29"
• Available Options: Front - 15x110 Boost (15x110 Torque Cap Conversion Available) / Rear - 12x148 Boost
• Spoke: 28 F/R, 3x Pattern (5 spares included with rear wheel)
• Weight: Wheelset 1635g
MSRP: $850 USD (set)
The new Turbine SL's
are available now through your favorite RF dealer or from www.shopRFE.com
.
Video + Images; Connor Macleod
Riders: Carter Woods + Emilly Johnston
Thanks to Scott at Rocky Mountain Bicycles and Catharine and Keith of Pendrel Racing!!@raceface
MENTIONS: @raceface
66 Comments
It’s all in the rims and the build quality in the end and you know it
Just so we all know the RF Vault hubs are 177/305g so only 9g lighter than pro 4, and you can't beat Hope reliability and that hub noise if beautiful imo.
@seraph I have a set of hope and spank wheels built for enduro with nice wide rims and stronger brass nipples that are still only 1850g so with an XC rim you'd be getting close to these RF wheels,
You are the only hub manufacturer who refuses to give dimensions for a straight pull hubs.
Or are you once again going to lock us into this specific rim?
These turbine hubs have different flange heights, different flange widths, with a spoke offset that's not like a J bend, plus the rims are offset. You make it sound easy.
Trust me, it's not. Everything needs to be eye balled with calipers.
All RF Vault straight pull hubs are designed to use one spoke length for all locations Front and Rear, Boost, non-boost, super-boost. So that simplifies things.
1mm change in ERD = 0.5mm change in spoke length.
Rim offset does not change spoke length a large amount. This rim has a 3mm offset, our other rims have a 4.5mm offset. if you were starting from a 4.5mm rim offset and going to symmetrical it would be a 0.5mm change in spoke length +0.5mm to the non-drive side, -0.5mm to the drive side. (Most spoke length tolerance is +/-0.5mm from the manufacture). A 3mm offset like this rim, to symmetrical is even less. 0.3mm change.
Turbine SL 29” Offset 3mm, ERD 600, Spoke length 303mm
If you wanted to use these hubs on say our ARC Offset 30 27.5” rims the ERD is 562mm.
600-562 = 39mm change in ERD / 2 = 19mm change in spoke length, 303mm – 19mm = 284mm
Hope this helps
Lighter, cheaper (700 euro price includes 19 percent sales tax!) and absolutely solid reputation. No idea about availability in North America though.
I would consider sub-1400gr super light.
These fall on the light trail or agressive XC segment, but if I was building a XC race bike I would search for something lighter. And cheaper.
1300g alu rims for mtb has been done plenty of times
Nexties and Light Bicycle definitely come in at those prices, but the crash replacement is pretty much worthless.
Sure, you can buy the Bontragers but seeing as several reviews have had numerous failures, I'm gonna put them in the category with Nextie and Light Bicycle.
rovalcomponents.com/collections/mountain-wheels
Traverse carbon is $1200.
you can find roval traverse fattie SL carbons all day at the 500-750$ level..
1530g, 30mm internal, dt240s, and looks like places are selling them with a google search, for $625 right now.
Wait a year, and I'm sure you'll be able to get these on sale for like $500.
In a year, these RF wheels will still be...heavier, narrower, aluminum, and with lower quality hubs. They missed the price point here, clearly.
Their custom alloy wheels (and their carbons) are among some of the best wheels you'll ever buy, and they come in at $1200NZD, which is around the $800USD mark. For the money, I will flat out say, you CANNOT find better wheels. If you have the money and you buy something else, you've done yourself a massive disservice.
The Vault hubs are solid I have them on my XC bike and my Trail bike and have had no issues. And the straight pull builds are stiff, but have a nice ride quality. The hubs are easy to pull apart and maintain. The Turbine R wheels on my trail bike have take and beating! They're dented and still hold the tire bead after 1.5 seasons of riding. I mean, why would you pay money for something like that?
>bontrager kovees
>NOBL
>light
>WAO
Post a Comment