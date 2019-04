Video: Race Face Announces Turbine SL Wheels with 'BC XC Grit'

PRESS RELEASE: Race Face

Turbine SL - BC XC Grit

The Turbine SL Wheelset

Strong, Reliable, and Performance-Ready

HUB FEATURES

RIM FEATURES

SPECS

Carter Woods and Emilly Johnston are both BC-based rippers who you've probably not heard of.....yet. But they are quickly changing that thanks to their ability to crush trails and put in the hard work needed to steadily progress up the global junior XC ranks!Woods is the reigning Canadian National Junior Champ for XC and Cyclocross, as well he is currently theranked UCI junior male in the world for XC. Johnston raced up an age category at the 2018 Canadian XC Nationals and took silver and she's currently 16th in the UCI XC junior women rankings after only three races! These two are seriously fast and Race Face is proud to be supporting them and their teams, the Rocky Mountain Bicycles XC team, and Pendrel Racing . We got Carter and Emilly to ride our new Turbine SL wheels on some fun BC XC terrain on Vancouver Island after a recent Canada Cup XC event - showing what these tough, versatile wheels can do!Turbine SL's roll on a tough, welded 6069 alloy tubeless-ready rim with a 25mm internal width, and are laced to our tried and true Vault hub with its fast 3-degree engagement, oversized hub shell for increased stiffness and wide bearing stance for durability. This versatile and stiff wheelset is light enough for XC epics but totally happy to tackle all those aggressive lines on your Trail adventures. No need to choose between a light or strong wheelset for your trail bike – the gritty Turbine SL does both!• Large oversized flange for improved bracing angle and larger bearings.• Wide bearing stance.• 6 double tooth pawls (3 engage at a time).• 120 points of engagement (3 degrees).• Individually sprung pawls.• One length spoke used throughout wheelset (F&R).• Tool-free interchangeable end caps (sold separately).• Low drag labyrinth cassette body seal.• Alloy 6069 Welded rim• 25mm Internal Width• Tubeless Ready Rim (Tape and valves installed)• 3mm Offset improves spoke tension balance and wheel stiffness• High gloss black logos that are interchangeable with aftermarket color decal kits.• Built for: XC/Trail• Wheel Size: 29"• Available Options: Front - 15x110 Boost (15x110 Torque Cap Conversion Available) / Rear - 12x148 Boost• Spoke: 28 F/R, 3x Pattern (5 spares included with rear wheel)• Weight: Wheelset 1635gMSRP: $850 USD (set)The new Turbine SL's are available now through your favorite RF dealer or from www.shopRFE.com Video + Images; Connor MacleodRiders: Carter Woods + Emilly JohnstonThanks to Scott at Rocky Mountain Bicycles and Catharine and Keith of Pendrel Racing!!