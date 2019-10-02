Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Taking on BCBR as a Brand New MTBer in 'It's Just Like Riding a Bike' - Race Face Creator Series

Oct 2, 2019
by Race Face  

Filmmaker: Markella Mildenberger

Synopsis: A brand-new mountain biker pushes all her limits as she attempts a 7-day stage race over 300 km with 10,000 meters of elevation throughout the mountains of Coastal British Columbia. Faced with a handful of obstacles before the race even begins, she will meet a whole new set of challenges as the week progresses and discover what the cliché ‘It’s Just Like Riding a Bike’ really means.

Why We Chose this Film: We were so taken by Markella’s tenacity - despite being dealt a hand that was out of her control, she's found ways to persevere and seek out adventures around the world. We wanted to give her the chance to take on another with the BC Bike Race. Riding a mountain bike gives Markella a chance to see the world in a different way and her revelations from the back of the BCBR pack will give you all the feels. While you enjoy this impactful film, remember that every rider has a story and it may not be too far from your own.


Photo: Dave Silver
Photo: Todd Weselake
Photo: Scott Robarts

Photo: Todd Weselake


Stay tuned for Friday's Dirt is Soft by Peter Wojnar. A bit of a different piece, this video explores our relationship with injury and bikes.



Posted In:
Videos Race Face BC Bike Race 2019 Race Face Creator Series XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
77354 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
69376 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
65064 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
48249 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
47516 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
45098 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
45052 views
Review: Industry Nine's More Affordable 101 Enduro S Wheelset
41648 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Well Done! This is one of the best videos on here. That showed some commitment. You can get skill and technical training but drive is something else

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.014810
Mobile Version of Website