Video: Taking on BCBR as a Brand New MTBer in 'It's Just Like Riding a Bike' - Race Face Creator Series

Filmmaker

Synopsis

Why We Chose this Film

Photo: Dave Silver Photo: Todd Weselake Photo: Scott Robarts

Photo: Todd Weselake

Stay tuned for Friday's Dirt is Soft by Peter Wojnar. A bit of a different piece, this video explores our relationship with injury and bikes.

: Markella Mildenberger: A brand-new mountain biker pushes all her limits as she attempts a 7-day stage race over 300 km with 10,000 meters of elevation throughout the mountains of Coastal British Columbia. Faced with a handful of obstacles before the race even begins, she will meet a whole new set of challenges as the week progresses and discover what the cliché ‘It’s Just Like Riding a Bike’ really means.: We were so taken by Markella’s tenacity - despite being dealt a hand that was out of her control, she's found ways to persevere and seek out adventures around the world. We wanted to give her the chance to take on another with the BC Bike Race. Riding a mountain bike gives Markella a chance to see the world in a different way and her revelations from the back of the BCBR pack will give you all the feels. While you enjoy this impactful film, remember that every rider has a story and it may not be too far from your own.