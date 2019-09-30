Video: Keegan Wright Borrows and Barters His Way Across Bali - Race Face Creator Series

Filmmakers
: William Binamé and John ColthorpeSynopsis
: With only his bike and limited cash in hand, pro mtb rider, Keegan Wright will have to buy, barter, and beg for the necessary supplies and transportation to make his way across volcanoes, through temples and down rice terraces, all in search of trail freedom.Why We Chose this Film
: There are a lot of mountain bike films that travel to exotic locals, but the riders don't really immerse themselves in the local culture. The idea of having a rider with Keegan’s abilities and fun personality traveling around Bali and interacting with the local people sounded interesting to us, plus we were excited to see the beautiful countryside and dynamic riding terrain of this Indonesian Island paradise.
Check out more behind the scenes photos on the Creator Series website
. Tune in Wednesday for a tale of one ordinary woman's journey from injury to the BC Bike Race in It's Just Like Riding a Bike.
0 Comments
Post a Comment