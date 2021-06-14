Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride

**Warning: This video does include nudity but thanks to masterful fern placements and tricky camera angles we’ve kept things to a PG-13 rating. That being said, we can’t guarantee you won’t get weird looks from your boss if you watch this at work.**Video: Race Face
The World Naked Bike Ride is an international clothing-optional ride that brings together people of all walks of life and all shapes and sizes to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, more body-positive world.” Held in over 120 cities spanning 40 countries, this ride has occurred yearly for the last 17 years.
In honour of the spirit of this ride, and to inspire and uplift any rider that has wanted to get out after it but didn’t quite feel like they fit into the mold of what they’ve seen out on the trails - the aggressive, the intense, or the intimidating - Race Face ambassadors Hailey Elise and Ollie Jones stripped down and bared it all for their latest shreddit.Riding Duff in the Buff
Simply being naked is vulnerable for anyone but we wanted to push it further. Coupling it with the high stakes of mountain biking adds another layer of exposure that can challenge a rider to change the way they ride, the way they read the terrain ahead, pushing them out of their comfort zone to create something different.
Whether you’re setting off on that first pedal or you’re a veteran rider rolling your favourite feature for the 100th time, we believe everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable out on the trails.
|The most challenging part of this video was managing staying warm! It was the middle or March and rainy when we started. We had an assistant running around with blankets and jackets, a portable fire pit and a heater! Also, hiding bits creatively made every shot complicated. It was an incredible experience on so many levels. Once the initial getting naked was out of the way, it was funny/fun and quite liberating to be nude with your homies in the woods.—Hailey Elise
Find a local ride to take part in over on the WNBR page here
Editor's note: sexualizing or being a creep towards these riders who are just out to have laugh will result in a ban. Also, complaining about being exposed to naked people after clicking on a video titled 'Huck Naked' will result in a ban too.
