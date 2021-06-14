Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride

**Warning: This video does include nudity but thanks to masterful fern placements and tricky camera angles we’ve kept things to a PG-13 rating. That being said, we can’t guarantee you won’t get weird looks from your boss if you watch this at work.**

The World Naked Bike Ride is an international clothing-optional ride that brings together people of all walks of life and all shapes and sizes to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, more body-positive world.” Held in over 120 cities spanning 40 countries, this ride has occurred yearly for the last 17 years.

In honour of the spirit of this ride, and to inspire and uplift any rider that has wanted to get out after it but didn’t quite feel like they fit into the mold of what they’ve seen out on the trails - the aggressive, the intense, or the intimidating - Race Face ambassadors Hailey Elise and Ollie Jones stripped down and bared it all for their latest shreddit.




Riding Duff in the Buff

Simply being naked is vulnerable for anyone but we wanted to push it further. Coupling it with the high stakes of mountain biking adds another layer of exposure that can challenge a rider to change the way they ride, the way they read the terrain ahead, pushing them out of their comfort zone to create something different.

Whether you’re setting off on that first pedal or you’re a veteran rider rolling your favourite feature for the 100th time, we believe everyone deserves to feel safe and comfortable out on the trails.




bigquotesThe most challenging part of this video was managing staying warm! It was the middle or March and rainy when we started. We had an assistant running around with blankets and jackets, a portable fire pit and a heater! Also, hiding bits creatively made every shot complicated. It was an incredible experience on so many levels. Once the initial getting naked was out of the way, it was funny/fun and quite liberating to be nude with your homies in the woods.Hailey Elise




Find a local ride to take part in over on the WNBR page here.


Editor's note: sexualizing or being a creep towards these riders who are just out to have laugh will result in a ban. Also, complaining about being exposed to naked people after clicking on a video titled 'Huck Naked' will result in a ban too.


65 Comments

  • 82 0
 ive seen enough buzz marks on my shorts from my rear tire to know this is a risky idea
  • 9 0
 Yep, hard nope for me. I really like being naked, but not on a machine with 80 fast moving metal parts.
  • 1 0
 job security for the craft popcorn industry
  • 33 1
 Good thing they are wearing knee pads!
  • 1 0
 Socks with no shoes?
  • 22 0
 "maybe don't fire this one up at work" ....Thanks for the warning pinkbike, but I like to live dangerously!
  • 19 0
 this is the weirdest thing in mtb
  • 5 0
 If you think that's true, then let me introduce you to DoubleCrownAddict...
  • 32 13
 I guess anything is better than wearing Race Face clothing.
  • 14 1
 Imagine getting your ballsack stuck in your seat, spokes, drivetrain, snagged by a branch, brake levers. Idk who thought this was a good idea. Quite a ratio they were able to get in that riding group though. At least we didnt get 50 consecutive shots of meatspin.
  • 21 0
 Spokes? Drivetrain? Just how low does your fruit hang??!!!

Edit: just a joke, please don't actually answer that.
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: low enough in the case of a crash lol
  • 2 0
 @kcy4130: like grandpa who's balls hit the water when going #2
  • 6 0
 Ask Flo Payet about it, even with DH pants it's dangerous
  • 1 0
 Just the thought of a flailing bollock clipping the edge of the saddle on a bumpy descent is enough to make one wince
  • 13 0
 Imagine riding that trail and all of a sudden a troup of naked people come flying down the trail. lol...
  • 13 0
 as a woman... i would NOT want dirt.. ANYWHERE LOL cringing
  • 13 1
 Still need you to put a mask on.
  • 13 0
 Ha ha, that was nuts
  • 3 2
 literally
  • 10 0
 Thanks to RaceFace for bringing the diversity of buttcrack dimples to our awareness
  • 8 0
 As our culture becomes more and more puritanical, it's nice to see a bunch of naked people having fun on bikes. There's more to life than being serious.
  • 10 0
 Flo Payet left the chat.
  • 1 0
 lmfao
  • 6 0
 Judging by the thumbnail, looks like a cracking good time!
  • 4 0
 Can I get banned before clicking on the video please....

But the big question is how much chamois butter was used?
  • 5 0
 Naked no hand was impressive
  • 10 0
 but was it a TUCK no hander??
  • 1 0
 Completely naked seems far more compatible with pre or post-ride activities. I would be extremely worried that my beans and frank would be caught up in the seat, stem or other parts of my bike or landscape on a trail ride. That could be life-altering and not worth the risk, IMHO.
  • 5 1
 Hmmm... Not quite sure what to think of this...
  • 4 0
 Good thing they were wearing knee pads.
  • 4 0
 And now we know which PB images are going to have the highest view counts
  • 4 0
 I'm here for the tire buzz memes
  • 1 0
 When you shred hard and you spent all of your money on bikes, broken wheels and the essential riding kit (helmet and shoes) you just say f*ck it and ride like these brave souls.
  • 4 0
 That’s one way to scare the bears off.
  • 1 0
 Yikes, those were some pretty burly lines to send without any clothing, though I'm sure the feeling is pretty exhilarating. This of course airs within mere days of Flo Payet's disastrous injury at Leogang.
  • 3 0
 the content we deserve xD
  • 3 0
 I take it they went chamois-less?
  • 1 0
 Chamois cut out and double sided taped to the saddle.
  • 3 0
 No. Just...for many reasons, just no.
  • 3 0
 good thing there were shoes
  • 3 1
 After reading about Flo Payet's accident, I would strongly recommend people not to do this...
  • 4 0
 I'm 16 years old
  • 5 0
 Old enough to know what PG-13 means.
  • 2 0
 And out from the trail came a terrible scream, "There was far less sand when I planned this in a dream!"
  • 3 0
 Use caution when buying used Race Face saddles on Pinkbike…..
  • 1 0
 username checks out
  • 1 0
 if this was so cal, the saddle would feel like a hot toilet seat on a hot muggy day
  • 1 0
 I can see cycling naked down the road, but on a mountain seems too much occupational hazard to the important bits.
  • 2 0
 Suicide no hander with your gentlemen out takes some serious balls...
  • 1 0
 zero desire to crash in sand/silt with no clothes on.
  • 1 0
 Real missed opportunity for a ''nothing'' trick instead of the no-hander!
  • 1 0
 I feel for that guy who crashed.
  • 1 1
 Body parts could easily be ripped off in the gnar. Not a good idea after what happen to Flo Payet.
  • 1 0
 Saddle sores just ramped up to unspeakable levels.
  • 1 0
 haha! I love it. I was laughing the whole time Smile
  • 1 0
 Dicks out for Harambe!!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



