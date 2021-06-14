Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride

**Warning: This video does include nudity but thanks to masterful fern placements and tricky camera angles we’ve kept things to a PG-13 rating. That being said, we can’t guarantee you won’t get weird looks from your boss if you watch this at work.**

Video: Race Face

Riding Duff in the Buff

The most challenging part of this video was managing staying warm! It was the middle or March and rainy when we started. We had an assistant running around with blankets and jackets, a portable fire pit and a heater! Also, hiding bits creatively made every shot complicated. It was an incredible experience on so many levels. Once the initial getting naked was out of the way, it was funny/fun and quite liberating to be nude with your homies in the woods. — Hailey Elise

Editor's note : sexualizing or being a creep towards these riders who are just out to have laugh will result in a ban. Also, complaining about being exposed to naked people after clicking on a video titled 'Huck Naked' will result in a ban too.