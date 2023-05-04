Video: Race Face Welcomes Dillon Butcher in “Out for a Stroll”

Words: Race Face
A Vancouver Island local, Dillon Butcher
brings us along for a stroll down Mount Prevost on his latest trail creation. It was a long winter of work, but the sculpted berms and perfectly spaced gaps are testament to the effort in = fun out equation. Aboard his freshly built Forbidden Dreadnought, Dillon lets loose with the whips in his signature style.
Dillon runs a size Forbidden Dreadnought setup (size small) as a full 27.5 build – all rolling on a set of Next R 36 wheels.
And yes, you see that right. Single speed till you die.
All set up for big bar spins and x-ups with everything tucked in nicely around a Turbine R and Atlas freeride components combo.
Welcome Dillon. You’re going to fit in around here just fine.
Images by Daniel Fleury
