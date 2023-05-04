Video: Race Face Welcomes Dillon Butcher in “Out for a Stroll”

May 4, 2023
by Race Face  

Words: Race Face

A Vancouver Island local, Dillon Butcher brings us along for a stroll down Mount Prevost on his latest trail creation. It was a long winter of work, but the sculpted berms and perfectly spaced gaps are testament to the effort in = fun out equation. Aboard his freshly built Forbidden Dreadnought, Dillon lets loose with the whips in his signature style.


Dillon runs a size Forbidden Dreadnought setup (size small) as a full 27.5 build – all rolling on a set of Next R 36 wheels.

And yes, you see that right. Single speed till you die.

All set up for big bar spins and x-ups with everything tucked in nicely around a Turbine R and Atlas freeride components combo.



Welcome Dillon. You’re going to fit in around here just fine.


Images by Daniel Fleury

Posted In:
Videos Race Face Dillon Butcher


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 high-pivot, single speed, that's special
  • 1 3
 Sometimes sponsored riders get stuck with the most junk components
  • 2 0
 How so, Marzocchi stuff performs very well for the price? Have you riden any of it lately? Now if you said, that red fork looks terrible on a black and blue frame, I would agree.





