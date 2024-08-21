Powered by Outside

Video: Race Highlights from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 3

Aug 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes‪Round 3 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is here! Visit Big Bear and Snow Summit are stoked to bring a national race back to their mountain along with the fastest racers in USDH as they go for the win and the SR Suntour Holeshot Award!


Produced by The Gravity Co-op
Thumbnail by Jack Rice

Event Partners:
Monster Energy
Continental
FOX
SR Suntour
GoPro
Thule
Yoshimura Cycling
Visit Big Bear
Snow Summit Monster Energy Pro Downhill


Post-Race Press Conference:


bigquotes‪Lars and Clay welcome the top 3 podium winners from the womens and men's elite fields from round 3 at Snow Summit Big Bear for the post-race press conference. Monster Energy Pro Downhill



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos DH Racing


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,345 articles
0 Comments







