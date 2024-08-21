Video: Race Highlights from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 3

Round 3 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is here! Visit Big Bear and Snow Summit are stoked to bring a national race back to their mountain along with the fastest racers in USDH as they go for the win and the SR Suntour Holeshot Award!
Produced by The Gravity Co-op Thumbnail by Jack Rice
Event Partners: Monster Energy Continental FOX SR Suntour GoPro Thule Yoshimura Cycling Visit Big Bear Snow Summit— Monster Energy Pro Downhill
Post-Race Press Conference:
Lars and Clay welcome the top 3 podium winners from the womens and men's elite fields from round 3 at Snow Summit Big Bear for the post-race press conference.— Monster Energy Pro Downhill