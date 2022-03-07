close
Video: Race Recap from Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

Mar 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTarouca abriu a edição de 2022 da Taça de Portugal de Downhill presented by Shimano em grande estilo. Alguns dos melhores do mundo da especialidade estiveram presentes e foram protagonistas. Gonçalo Bandeira deu luta e também esteve no pódio. Veja o resumo da prova. UVP - FPC

bigquotesTarouca opened the 2022 edition of the Portuguese Downhill Cup presented by Shimano in style. Some of the best in the world were present and were protagonists. Gonçalo Bandeira fought and was also on the podium. See the summary. UVP - FPC - Translated


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Amaury Pierron Myriam Nicole DH Racing


