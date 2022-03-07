Video: Race Recap from Round 1 of the Portugal Cup DH

Tarouca abriu a edição de 2022 da Taça de Portugal de Downhill presented by Shimano em grande estilo. Alguns dos melhores do mundo da especialidade estiveram presentes e foram protagonistas. Gonçalo Bandeira deu luta e também esteve no pódio. Veja o resumo da prova.— UVP - FPC
Tarouca opened the 2022 edition of the Portuguese Downhill Cup presented by Shimano in style. Some of the best in the world were present and were protagonists. Gonçalo Bandeira fought and was also on the podium. See the summary.— UVP - FPC - Translated
