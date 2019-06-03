VIDEOS

Video: Race Recap with Ben Cathro - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 3, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro is back to break down all the insane action, including Aaron Gwin's crash, from the Fort William World Cup DH.


MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @ben-cathro


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
127676 views
Final Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
122783 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
98981 views
Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
96050 views
Cannondale's Split-Shock DH Bike Explained - Fort William DH World Cup 2019
76743 views
Tahnee Seagrave Out of Fort William World Cup DH 2019 [Updated]
63705 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
55787 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
51792 views

5 Comments

  • + 1
 Jesse Melamed at the last round of the EWS, his face slide across the finish line might just take the award for most Dramatic finish.
  • + 2
 Ben is awesome! A natural presenter!
  • + 2
 Ben needs to do some weeding. Those dandelions are massive.
  • + 2
 Dandelions are great for the bees!! Keep your dandelions!
  • + 2
 Ben the poet!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038586
Mobile Version of Website