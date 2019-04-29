VIDEOS

Video: Race Recap with Ben Cathro - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 29, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

The World Cup season started with a bang in Maribor with high speeds and tight times. Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from the weekend.

MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals / @ben-cathro


6 Comments

  • + 9
 Ben Cathro is such a blessing. Great attitude, very smart, wild rider if you've seen his YouTube video about his first time on his 29'er V10. Like holy **** Ben you go hard!

Totally love and appreciate what you do and I'm stoked you're getting so much support! Huck yeah for more than three minutes and communication!!!
  • + 1
 yeah for the first time, I feel the DH track & line choice analysis is more indepth but presented in a chill personal style,...like you were sharing a beer with Ben. and.......he is just about the only Scot with an accent that I can understand what he is actually saying!
  • - 1
 So stoked for theses. He's such an awesome fan boy!
