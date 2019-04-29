Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Race Recap with Ben Cathro - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
Apr 29, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The World Cup season started with a bang in Maribor with high speeds and tight times. Ben Cathro breaks down all the action from the weekend.
MENTIONS:
@pinkbikeoriginals
/
@ben-cathro
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
185902 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
111836 views
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
105041 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
69843 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
54659 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
50186 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
50094 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
49002 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 9
LoganKyleMcCallum
(23 mins ago)
Ben Cathro is such a blessing. Great attitude, very smart, wild rider if you've seen his YouTube video about his first time on his 29'er V10. Like holy **** Ben you go hard!
Totally love and appreciate what you do and I'm stoked you're getting so much support! Huck yeah for more than three minutes and communication!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
shedsidechuck
(2 mins ago)
yeah for the first time, I feel the DH track & line choice analysis is more indepth but presented in a chill personal style,...like you were sharing a beer with Ben. and.......he is just about the only Scot with an accent that I can understand what he is actually saying!
[Reply]
- 1
AssmanDH
(15 mins ago)
So stoked for theses. He's such an awesome fan boy!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 16
AssmanDH
(25 mins ago)
These are so dumb. Fan boy trying to make it more technical than it really is.
[Reply]
+ 1
rideonjon
(4 mins ago)
Have you taken your meds this morning?
[Reply]
+ 1
kookseverywhere
(1 mins ago)
@AssmanDH
username checks out
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040380
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Totally love and appreciate what you do and I'm stoked you're getting so much support! Huck yeah for more than three minutes and communication!!!
Post a Comment