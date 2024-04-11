Video: Race Replay & Elite Men's Winning POV from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Apr 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRound 1 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is here! Watch the fastest USDH pro's take on v2 of the Stampede Course at Ride Rock Creek and see who nabs the SR Suntour Holeshot Award!



Produced by The Gravity Co-op
Thumbnail by Jack Rice

Event Partners:
Monster Energy
Continental
FOX
SR Suntour
GoPro
Thule
Ride Rock CreekMonster Energy Pro Downhill



bigquotesDakotah Norton puts down a heater of a run and takes home 1st place at Round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill SeriesGoPro Bike



 So sad to see Kailey crashed just before the final line after having triumphed in every split... Congrats to Dak btw!
 So fast Dak looks like he's on fast forward ! Unreal bike control and commitment.







