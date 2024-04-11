Video: Race Replay & Elite Men's Winning POV from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1

Round 1 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is here! Watch the fastest USDH pro's take on v2 of the Stampede Course at Ride Rock Creek and see who nabs the SR Suntour Holeshot Award!







Produced by The Gravity Co-op

Thumbnail by Jack Rice



Event Partners:

Monster Energy

Continental

FOX

SR Suntour

GoPro

Thule

