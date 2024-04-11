Video: Race Replay & Elite Men's Winning POV from the Monster Pro Downhill Series Round 1
Apr 11, 2024
by Ed Spratt
|Round 1 of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series is here! Watch the fastest USDH pro's take on v2 of the Stampede Course at Ride Rock Creek and see who nabs the SR Suntour Holeshot Award!
Produced by The Gravity Co-op
Thumbnail by Jack Rice
Event Partners:
Monster Energy
Continental
FOX
SR Suntour
GoPro
Thule
Ride Rock Creek—Monster Energy Pro Downhill
|Dakotah Norton puts down a heater of a run and takes home 1st place at Round of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series—GoPro Bike
