Camp vibes

Trans Madeira camp day 1, on the beach.

Day 1 Stage 1. Trans Madeira is go.

Sweeping turns of the Parque Ecologico

Noga Korem leads the women's field

Loose and fresh turns with minimal taping for line interpretation.

The vegetation is green under the trees.

Leo Kokkonen in between the trees.

Winding through the burnt forest.

Flowing trail and grass.

No running wide on the trail here!

Stoke amongst friends after the epic Boca Do Risco

The riders raced 7 stages today.

It's often damp in these woods.

Rake and ride, always the best!

If you looked hard enough you could still find some water on the trails.

The conditions were very dusty out in the open.

A dominating ride today from Pombo!

Ludo May back for the second time

Racing the ridge.

A different take on a classic.

Sneaking through the Eucalyptus

Beautiful liaisons alongs the levadas

Riders lining up to start the final stage of the day, Natal.

The final metres of the Natal stage.

Rider refreshment.

Dust, sweat and some solid knee pads for sharp lines

A unique shuttle back to camp after rad day.

So much dust that the bike still needs a wash.

The first day of the 2019 Trans Madeira is in the books. Riders rode dusty trails, drank colds beers and shuttled on a tuna fishing boat back to camp! With 140 racers from 25 nations there was plenty of action on the stages and new friendships made.Today’s racing took place on the East side of the Island, taking in many of the trails raced in the recent EWS.53km // 1445m Up // 2910m DownFull results: here