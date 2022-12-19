Video: Rachel & Dan Atherton Shred DyFi Bike Park's New Trail

Dec 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesDan and Rachel Atherton and the Dig crew make our new mellower red track look anything but mellow!

Dyfi Bike Park’s longest track to date zig zags down the West side of the park where the gradient is slightly less steep. After a year of digging this 4.4km trail the gang let off the brakes and have some fun.

“Lovey Dyfi” might be the team’s most challenging build to date - Get yourself booked on!

Filming Miles Mallison - huge thanks!
Riders: Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dennis Luffman, Alf Rayner, Sam Malster, Esther Monro, Wilf Carey, Simo Palmer, Isaac Utton, Will Savery, Archie Townsend The Athertons


9 Comments

  • 1 1
 Nice trail but seeing them crash makes me wonder how many times I would crash
  • 1 0
 Defo looks like good fun
  • 1 4
 I still don't get the pronunciation of Dove-E, seems like it should rhyme with WiFi more than Lovey.
  • 1 0
 Defo rhymes with lovely
  • 6 0
 I'm not welsh but seems pretty obvious the pronunciation would come from the fact that it's in wales.
  • 2 0
 Rachel & Dan, Dan and Rachel

'Dyfi origin and meaning: river in northwest Wales, spelled in English as Dovey. Like many British river names, it may relate to the word for water'
  • 1 0
 I thought it was "Die-Fee"
  • 6 0
 The internet is more than just America
  • 1 1
 @stress-less:
*Al Gore has entered the chat





