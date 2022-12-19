Video: Rachel & Dan Atherton Shred DyFi Bike Park's New Trail

Dan and Rachel Atherton and the Dig crew make our new mellower red track look anything but mellow!



Dyfi Bike Park’s longest track to date zig zags down the West side of the park where the gradient is slightly less steep. After a year of digging this 4.4km trail the gang let off the brakes and have some fun.



“Lovey Dyfi” might be the team’s most challenging build to date - Get yourself booked on!



Filming Miles Mallison - huge thanks!

Riders: Dan Atherton, Rachel Atherton, Dennis Luffman, Alf Rayner, Sam Malster, Esther Monro, Wilf Carey, Simo Palmer, Isaac Utton, Will Savery, Archie Townsend — The Athertons