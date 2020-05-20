Video: Lockdown Get Together with Rachel Atherton, Jolanda Neff, Isabeau Courdurier & More in 'MTB Women of the World'

|We joined forces with some of the women in the mountain bike community across the world, from Downhill and Enduro to Cross Country, junior racers to elite world champions. Please enjoy this fun video whilst we’re all in lockdown, we’ll be together at the races again soon!!! And shout out to @charlie_lesterrosson for the idea to make this video happen!!—Gowaan Gals
Instagram handles in order of appearance:
@charlie_lesterrosson
@myriam_nicole
@eviealicerichards
@haleyhuntersmith @cpendrel
@paulineferrandprevot
@isla_short
@anna_mcgorum
@nogakorem
@rae_morrison
@inesthoma
@ella_conolly
@emi_fatima
@marine_cabirou @natuzzchen @haley
.batten @anne
.tauber @maja
.wloszczowska
@jolandaneff
@misswinton
@isabeau_c @andreaneln
@mirandamillermtb
@anitagehrig @caro_gehrig
@georgiaastle @annekebeerten
@vaeaverbeeck
@kialani.hines
@shaniarawson @zoeraywood
@baileygoldstone
@rachelstrait1
@mckenna_merten
@marthagmarthag
@ravanel_mtb
@cam.bal
@maghroch
@chloetaylor_84 @valihoell
@rachybox
@bex_baraona
