Video: Lockdown Get Together with Rachel Atherton, Jolanda Neff, Isabeau Courdurier & More in 'MTB Women of the World'

May 20, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesWe joined forces with some of the women in the mountain bike community across the world, from Downhill and Enduro to Cross Country, junior racers to elite world champions. Please enjoy this fun video whilst we’re all in lockdown, we’ll be together at the races again soon!!! And shout out to @charlie_lesterrosson for the idea to make this video happen!!Gowaan Gals


Instagram handles in order of appearance:

@charlie_lesterrosson
@myriam_nicole
@eviealicerichards
@haleyhuntersmith
@cpendrel
@paulineferrandprevot
@isla_short
@anna_mcgorum
@nogakorem
@rae_morrison
@inesthoma
@ella_conolly
@emi_fatima
@marine_cabirou
@natuzzchen
@haley.batten
@anne.tauber
@maja.wloszczowska
@jolandaneff
@misswinton
@isabeau_c
@andreaneln
@mirandamillermtb
@anitagehrig @caro_gehrig
@georgiaastle
@annekebeerten
@vaeaverbeeck
@kialani.hines
@shaniarawson
@zoeraywood
@baileygoldstone
@rachelstrait1
@mckenna_merten
@marthagmarthag
@ravanel_mtb
@cam.bal
@maghroch
@chloetaylor_84
@valihoell
@rachybox
@bex_baraona

Posted In:
Videos Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Bex Baraona Catharine Pendrel Cecile Ravanel Ella Connolly Evie Richards Haley Smith Ines Thoma Isabeau Courdurier Jolanda Neff Katy Winton Martha Gill Miranda Miller Myriam Nicole Noga Korem Pauline Ferrand Prevot Rachel Atherton Women's MTB


7 Comments

  • 3 1
 Some of these are not like the others... glad some of these ladies are getting the chance to relax and take a break. But I'm sure most would rather be RACING... Smile
  • 3 0
 Josh bryceland in drag 1 min 5 sec??
  • 1 0
 That would have been really funny.
  • 1 0
 I love seeing more and more women riders every year on my local Utah trails
  • 3 0
 Cute video (-:
  • 1 1
 Good video! It would have been much better if it was gender neutral- don’t you learn?
  • 2 0
 Awesome!

