Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped

Jul 19, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Rachel Atherton has posted the footage of the moment her Achilles Tendon snapped at the Les Gets World Cup and has confirmed she will be out for the rest of the season. It's a tough piece of footage to watch with Rachel in a lot of distress so it's probably one to skip if you're not a fan of graphic content.

Warning: graphic content.

The video shows her landing the finish drop a bit short but she seems to ride away fine at first. A few seconds later you hear the pain kick in and she rolls down to the finish area in a lot of pain with one foot unclipped. The clip ends with spectators trying to find her a medic and Rachel trying to make it back to the pits.

bigquotesDon't watch if you’re squeamish, my mum cried! What it sounds like to snap your Achilles’ tendon on the landing. It just felt so bizzare at first then the pain came!

My 3rd run having so much fun - I sent the Long Jump (first jump you see) & jumped furthest out of the Women! Yeeeaawww. Then 30 seconds later Cased the finish jump & that was my season over!! From long jump to short jump. I didn’t know whether to post this as it’s quite emotional & a bit grim,but I’m posting it now! Thanks to John for helping me outRachel Atherton

Rachel has already undergone surgery on her tendon and is starting the recovery process. She posted another Instagram of her preparing to go under the knife earlier this week:


bigquotesAs suspected I’ve completely torn my Achilles Tendon! So it’s Surgery today to fix it! Couldn’t be more different to this day exactly a week ago! Olly Davey looking after me tho. I wanted to watch the World Cup on Red Bull but I’ll be under the knife when they drop in which is so BIZARRE to think about!!

I really REALLY appreciate all your lovely messages, I’m just feeling super disappointed not to be able to keep the battle going this year with the girls & keep pushing myself & the new bike.Rachel Atherton

We wish Rachel the best in her continued recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon. Healing vibes!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Injuries Rachel Atherton


Must Read This Week
Video: Yet Another Mountain Biker Jumps Over the Tour de France Peloton
317569 views
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
113334 views
Freeride's Alive - Riding the 2020 Yeti SB165
76918 views
Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes
69815 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60863 views
11 Bike Checks From the 2019 Megavalanche
48041 views
DH Bike Tech: Super-Sized Brake Rotors
43415 views
Adolf Silva Breaks Femur in Three Places In Crash at Loosefest XL
40611 views

35 Comments

  • + 23
 PRO-TIP: Don't watch the clip in the office with the sound turned up.
  • + 3
 HAHAHA!
  • + 8
 I did... on purpose... it was awesome. The "prairie dogging" was next level!
  • + 1
 @islandforlife: power move
  • + 15
 Who in their right mind would want to watch someone snap their achilles...? immediately clicks on link.
  • + 3
 I had so little blood in my adrenalin when it happened to me that I never felt anything - it's horrible to watch ( i find it interesting the warnings come AFTER the video ) - I'd say with your level of fitnes and a skilled team supporting you, I bet you're in the boot in 6 weeks, physio right after, back on the DH rig in 4 months !

Wishing you a very speedy recovery !
  • + 1
 for those who don't know-there are 3 ways to rupture the achilles tendon. 1) tear the tendon off the heel bone 2) tear the tendon between the heel bone and the calf muscles (injuring only the tendon itself) 3) tear the tendon from the calf muscles. numbers 1&2 can be repaired surgically. number 3, not so much...since she's going into surgery, must be 1 or 2. good luck rachel! heal up soon!
  • + 1
 Ooof, that hurt to watch.

Next season is going to be awesome though. Rachel, Tanhee and Pom Pon looking for redemption, Tracey will be going hard to back up this season's success and Cabirou & Hoffman are coming into their own. Can't wait!
  • + 1
 Rachel is done, Achilles takes at least a year to recover plus another year of rehab..
  • + 1
 @hyperider: thanks for chiming in, doc.
  • + 1
 Tough as nails! You will heal up fast Rach! You are young and strong and time is on your side! Keep the great healing attitude going!!!
  • + 1
 Beast mode! Get well soon Rachel all the best on your recovery and cheering on your rivals and mates!
  • + 1
 I suspect it's a good thing that I don't have any sound on my work computer.
  • + 1
 ...and she rode it out!!! Move aside Arnold, we have a new Terminator. Tough as nails!!!
  • + 1
 THAT SUCKS RACHEL!!! Rest up and heal that thing!
  • + 1
 Not the jersey we like to see you in, but still looking badass Smile
  • + 1
 Get some Barnes Myofascial release ASAP!! Happy healing ~~~~
  • + 1
 Dang hearing her squeal like that was unsettling, hope she recovers soon.
  • + 1
 She seems really grounded, awful to see her hurt.
  • + 1
 Tough as nails. No way I could have kept riding down.
  • + 1
 You got this rach! You'll be back on top in no time!
  • + 1
 All ready to help .......... : o
  • + 1
 Heal fast! Stay on it...... Good vibes your way.
  • + 1
 Get fixed soon. Stay strong we are all sending healing vibes.
  • + 1
 Hell no, painfest. Heal up quick Rachel.
  • + 1
 Ouch !
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033919
Mobile Version of Website