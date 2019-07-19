Video: Rachel Atherton Posts Footage of The Moment her Achilles Tendon Snapped

Don't watch if you’re squeamish, my mum cried! What it sounds like to snap your Achilles’ tendon on the landing. It just felt so bizzare at first then the pain came!



My 3rd run having so much fun - I sent the Long Jump (first jump you see) & jumped furthest out of the Women! Yeeeaawww. Then 30 seconds later Cased the finish jump & that was my season over!! From long jump to short jump. I didn’t know whether to post this as it’s quite emotional & a bit grim,but I’m posting it now! Thanks to John for helping me out — Rachel Atherton

As suspected I’ve completely torn my Achilles Tendon! So it’s Surgery today to fix it! Couldn’t be more different to this day exactly a week ago! Olly Davey looking after me tho. I wanted to watch the World Cup on Red Bull but I’ll be under the knife when they drop in which is so BIZARRE to think about!!



I really REALLY appreciate all your lovely messages, I’m just feeling super disappointed not to be able to keep the battle going this year with the girls & keep pushing myself & the new bike. — Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton has posted the footage of the moment her Achilles Tendon snapped at the Les Gets World Cup and has confirmed she will be out for the rest of the season. It's a tough piece of footage to watch with Rachel in a lot of distress so it's probably one to skip if you're not a fan of graphic content.The video shows her landing the finish drop a bit short but she seems to ride away fine at first. A few seconds later you hear the pain kick in and she rolls down to the finish area in a lot of pain with one foot unclipped. The clip ends with spectators trying to find her a medic and Rachel trying to make it back to the pits.Rachel has already undergone surgery on her tendon and is starting the recovery process. She posted another Instagram of her preparing to go under the knife earlier this week:We wish Rachel the best in her continued recovery and hope to see her back on the bike soon. Healing vibes!