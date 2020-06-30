Video: Rachel Atherton Shares Her Advice on Mental Preparation, Injury Recovery & More

Jun 30, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesI asked you to interview me last week on Instagram (@rachybox) ... I hope you find something useful to take away from my Q&A... some tips for mental preparation....injury recovery tricks...training...periods.... best race memories (Gee & I winning World Champs 2008! and kids in MTB!

There were loads of questions so thank you, I couldn't get thru' them all so I've answered a few reoccurring questions... I also visit the physio for the first time since lockdown and get some adjustments! 

Cheers! Rachel Atherton


Posted In:
Videos Rachel Atherton Vlogs


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Came across her YouTube channel the other day, definitely putting out some good content!

