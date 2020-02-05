Video: Rachel Atherton Targeting Lousa Comeback From Achilles Injury

It’s going to be hard to be fully fit and riding fast and remembering how to race a downhill bike. I’ve been off the bike for a long time. I’m definitely pushing for it and we’re going to do everything we can to get there and be fast and if I don’t make it, it’s going to be the next race. Either way, I’m just stoked to be back on the bike when it happens and watching the races and seeing what happens this year. — Rachel Atherton

Getting back on the bike it was pretty scary. I borrowed my Mum’s ebike and just took it really slow and it’s just such a bizarre injury, with no strength in the calf you feel so nervous all the time — Rachel Atherton

Rachel Atherton has today announced she will be aiming to return to World Cup racing in Lousa on March 22 in an interview with Red Bull.At the time of the interview, Rachel said she had six more weeks of rehab to complete with the World Cup still nine weeks away. This would only give her three weeks to prepare at full strength but she is still aiming to be on the start line at the first race.Rachel injured her Achilles on the final drop of the Les Gets course in July 2019. Lousa will be more than nine months after the injury, which must surely be one of the longest rehabs of Rachel's career. She also spoke to Red Bull about her first time back on the bike after the injury.You can watch more of the interview where Rachel discusses her rehab, Vali Holl, and her wedding plans, below: