Video: Rachel Atherton Targeting Lousa Comeback From Achilles Injury

Feb 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Sadly this is the last we will see of Rachel Atherton this weekend as she has suffered and injury to her achilles tendon.

Rachel Atherton has today announced she will be aiming to return to World Cup racing in Lousa on March 22 in an interview with Red Bull.

At the time of the interview, Rachel said she had six more weeks of rehab to complete with the World Cup still nine weeks away. This would only give her three weeks to prepare at full strength but she is still aiming to be on the start line at the first race.

bigquotesIt’s going to be hard to be fully fit and riding fast and remembering how to race a downhill bike. I’ve been off the bike for a long time. I’m definitely pushing for it and we’re going to do everything we can to get there and be fast and if I don’t make it, it’s going to be the next race. Either way, I’m just stoked to be back on the bike when it happens and watching the races and seeing what happens this year.Rachel Atherton

Rachel injured her Achilles on the final drop of the Les Gets course in July 2019. Lousa will be more than nine months after the injury, which must surely be one of the longest rehabs of Rachel's career. She also spoke to Red Bull about her first time back on the bike after the injury.

bigquotesGetting back on the bike it was pretty scary. I borrowed my Mum’s ebike and just took it really slow and it’s just such a bizarre injury, with no strength in the calf you feel so nervous all the timeRachel Atherton

You can watch more of the interview where Rachel discusses her rehab, Vali Holl, and her wedding plans, below:

Rachel Atherton Interview (Red Bull Content Pool)

by jamessmurthwaite
Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Posted In:
Racing and Events Atherton Bikes Rachel Atherton


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 okay so its R thats getting married not Valli ....
  • 2 0
 I thought she was getting married to Vali for a second... For real tho, I hope she takes all the time she needs so it doesn't happen again.
  • 1 0
 Stoked she's back at the start of the season!!!
  • 2 1
 it's the year of cabirou
  • 1 0
 This year is gonna be hard for Cabirou, Tracey and the few others that got a taste of podiums when they will have to fight with Myriam, Tahnee and hopefully Rachel once she is back to strength.
  • 1 1
 Ride flats and hardtail this season Rach. You've nothing else to prove Smile

