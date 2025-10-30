Powered by Outside

Video: Rachel Strait's Return to Racing After the Birth of Her Second Child

Oct 30, 2025
by Stephane Pelletier  

bigquotesSet in the mountains of Utah, this 75-mile gauntlet of a race weaves together nearly 90% singletrack and climbs over 10,000 vertical feet. It’s a course that breaks riders down mentally and physically, demanding focus, endurance, and an almost unreasonable amount of grit. Finishing it is an achievement few can claim.

For professional mountain biker and mother of two, Rachel Strait, this challenge came just seven months after giving birth. Balancing sleepless nights, postpartum recovery, and the chaos of family life, Rachel set out not to prove something to others, but to herself — to show her kids the power of setting a goal and seeing it through.

Returning to her cross-country roots after years of enduro competition, Rachel faced one of the hardest one-day races in North America with determination, humility, and the unwavering support of her family.

This is a story about resilience, motherhood, and the miles that shape who we become — both on and off the bike.Ari Bikes

Instagram:
Rider: @rachelstrait1
Producer/Cam Op: @aribikes
Cam Op/Editor: @gxraw

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


4 Comments
  • 60
 As a guy, watching female athlethes manage parenthood and sport blows my mind. It's so complicated and demanding, both physically and mentally. Truly inspiring for me in ways that Rampage never will be.
  • 20
 Agree. Us dudes would be whiney as hell dealing with the same matters.
  • 10
 @merlin33: I don't have to deal with anything, yet I remain whiney.
  • 40
 Great vid! Nice work, Rachel.







