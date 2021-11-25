Video: Racing Blind - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 6

Nov 25, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  




PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 6



This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants face a blind race run down one of the gnarliest trails at Big White. Who has the ability to think on their feet and not throw it all away? Watch and find out.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


Which challenge has been your favourite so far?



This time, the challenge is a blind race run down one of the gnarliest trails at Big White.

Bradley checks his body battery and stress score before kitting up.
Cameron looking serious as he heads up on the chair for today's challenge.

Alaina with the finish line in sight.

The course was littered with pointy rocks, just waiting to ruin a race run...

Emmett breathing hard mid race run.

Putting it all on the line, despite not knowing the line.


After this episode, there will only be six contestants left in the running.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


5 Comments

  • 3 1
 PAY TO SEE FINALE AFTER DEC 3 (Outside+)! lol jk, at least I hope. Awesome series PB thanks for creating this opportunity for riders!
  • 2 0
 I wouldn’t be surprised, stab (a surfing magazine) made everything behind a paywall and then retroactively made their old YouTube long format videos behind a paywall too
  • 1 0
 If I wanted a wallpaper of Jason sitting on that chairlift, who would I talk to?
  • 4 3
 Drop the Garmin product placement. No one gives a shit about their body battery.
  • 1 0
 They should have sent Cody home

