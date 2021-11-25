Video: Racing Blind - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 6

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

This time, the challenge is a blind race run down one of the gnarliest trails at Big White.

Bradley checks his body battery and stress score before kitting up. Cameron looking serious as he heads up on the chair for today's challenge.

Alaina with the finish line in sight.

The course was littered with pointy rocks, just waiting to ruin a race run...

Emmett breathing hard mid race run.

Putting it all on the line, despite not knowing the line.

After this episode, there will only be six contestants left in the running.

This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants face a blind race run down one of the gnarliest trails at Big White. Who has the ability to think on their feet and not throw it all away? Watch and find out.