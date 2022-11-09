Video: Racing DH World Cups with a Broken Wrist? | Pinkbike Racing

Coming into the season injured was always going to mean Jackson's last year before the elite category was going to be tough. Harsh conditions, injuries, and crashes are all part of mountain biking but can Jackson show what he can do before the end of the season? Or is he going to run out of time before he gets up to speed?
Created by Ben Cathro, Sleeper Co, & Brian Park, with massive help from Harry Jenkinson, Cat Cathro, Max Barron, James Smurthwaite, Paul Mullen, Sarah Lawton, and countless others.
We’ve seen so many concussions and TBIs this year, it feels wrong to be allowing people to race in a state where their bodies clearly aren’t up to it, especially juniors, but really all levels. It’s a workplace, the governing body and teams have a duty of care.
Cathro seems like a great guy, I can’t imagine this sits easy with him, it must be really hard trying to balance keeping the team safe versus letting people have the chance to succeed.
I completely get that the window for shining in juniors and seniors is so short that every race feels critical, but the sport really needs something to alleviate that or else more awful injuries seem inevitable.
Another thing are concussions. There, i would see a solution with e.g. before the first world cup, every body goes to a WC-doctor that joins for the season. They do a baseline concussion test and if someone hits their head, they have to go by this doctor and get tested and cleared before they get to ride again.
It's the only way i can see consistency in testing as well as the only proper way to enforce consistent rules regarding brain injuries.
Racers want to race and so many race with injuries and niggles at all levels.
Maybe teams need to do more but I think in many sports people participate with injuries. Racers are a different breed to Netflix sofa surfers.
I shattered my wrist (that already has been shattered and has plates in it) and couldn't ride for 12 months. Was sooo hard to be off the bike that long. And then at the 10 month mark I put the same arm into a machine at work and shattered the forearm into 5 pieces, huge new titanium plate the whole length of my forearm now plus the other plates from before. That was 3 months ago so probably another 9 off the bike for me.
Oh and I had just built my dream guerilla gravity frame and had 4 rides before all these. That thing is still brand new and waiting for me. But man, i know the biking will come so its allgood. We hopefully have a whole lifetime on the bike bro, a year or 2 off is ok. Gotta focus on getting healthy now and it'll be so worth the shred eventually!!
Also I did buy the X8 for when I ride again. It feels amazing!
One question i have though: why did you change the way you make the youtube thumbnails? With the design before, i knew exactly by quickly scrolling through my youtube main page. Now it just looks like any random PB-video...
Awesome vid as always thought!
Fun while it lasts and that is all. Glory doesn’t help you open a jar when your f*cked wrist won’t.