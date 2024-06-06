Powered by Outside

Video: Racing Four Disciplines on One Bike at Sea Otter

Jun 6, 2024
by Spencer Rathkamp  

Take one Specialized Epic 8 Evo and throw as many different types of mountain bike races as you can at it. That is exactly what we did at this year's Sea Otter Classic, all while making no changes other than tires and suspension settings. I rode the bone stock Epic 8 Evo Pro build for Cross Country, Enduro, Dual Slalom and Downhill and did my best to be as competitive as I can in the Elite class. Though I was racing others, the real battle was against myself as I needed to pace myself and make sure that I can get to each race with the most amount of energy possible.

I thoroughly enjoyed the process of seeing how hard I can push myself and the bike without overthinking all of the details. The premise was to get out and ride the bike as hard as I can and the Epic 8 Evo handled everything I threw at it.

Thanks for watching! Massive shoutout to Austin White of USA Sport INC for chasing me around all week, filming and editing this project.

