Video: Racing is a Family Affair with Tegan Cruz in 'Youth + Glory'

Born and raised in Pemberton, B.C. Tegan is a byproduct of both nature and nurture influences that have led him to jump straight into World Cup racing, barely at race age. With an older brother who has been racing on a factory team since he was junior, clearly, there are shared genetics playing a role. But what is more formative is the environment Tegan grew up in that shaped him into the rider that he is becoming.
Youth + Glory earmarks the beginning of Tegan’s journey into World Cup racing on the RockShox Trek Race Team with insight into the season ahead.
Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
