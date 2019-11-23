Video: Racing Is About More Than Just the Results

Damien Desbrosses has been riding mountain bikes since he was 15 years old. Crashes and broken bones are not an excuse to stop. Damien Desbrosses, ski instructor and carpenter knows this deal. This is his story.Despite his injuries and his long stay in hospital he still rides in downhill World Cups and with his friends on enduro bikes.As a privateer rider, riding for Team Dorval's B team, he goes to World Cups every year to try and qualify. In Val Di Sole and Vallnord he goes with his own money and caravan."It's tough to qualify in the World Cup because the level is higher and higher every year and if you don't practice every day you can't make it."Working all winter to ride all summer, that the deal.I've known Damien for more than 10 years now. He was one of the first people who I rode with. I started to shoot with MTB downhill teams (Team Dorval, Polygon UR) and he kept going riding. We've been shooting together since 2016.Photos & video: William Klock