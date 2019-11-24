Video: Racing the 7-Day BC Bike Race As A Couple

Standing on a start line wasn't new for the dynamic duo of Syd & Macky. They race professionally and have started hundreds of races. But this one was different. They were standing on the line together. And would be racing together for seven days in a row.



It was the pair's first time racing in a duo category. While Syd & Macky love riding and training together, they were both a little apprehensive about what racing together would mean for their relationship. Would they continuously bicker for seven days? Would one of them feel resentful? How would they cope with the inevitable setbacks and struggles of multi-day XC racing?



Watch the video to see what the experience was like to find out if they kill each other or file for divorce! Just kidding. Racing together strengthened their relationship, was a ton of fun, and even landed on the podium. — Pearl Izumi