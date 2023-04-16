Video: Racing the Canadian Rockies 24 on an Bowhead RX Adaptive MTB

It’s Christian Bagg’s first time at the Canadian Rockies 24 and his first time racing solo for 24 hours. After spending years developing the Bowhead RX to what it is today. Christian can now get stuck into events like this.
|We are here for the Canadian Rockies 24 at the Canmore Nordic Centre it's iconic in the Kananaskis and Canadian Rockies. It’s full of real mountain bike trails. It should be a pretty amazing event a test of endurance not just physically but emotionally and sleep deprivation-wise.—Christian Bagg // Bowhead Founder
The Course is 15.7km with 480m of climbing, the goal is to do as many laps as possible in 24hrs.
|Everyone kinda thinks of these things as…could I do it? I think that’s a question for a lot of people. When you try it and actually make it then you come back and want to do better and better.
I didn’t know quite what to expect when I spoke to Christian before the race and he said you know the bike I’m on it’s as wide as your bike. It’s as wide as a normal MTB handlebar. Then I did some laps with him an we were just ripping single track. It was a hoot. I was really impressed with his skill and the actual engineering of the bike.—Leighton Poidevin // Event Organizer
24hrs
95.70KM
2,664m
4,595 Cals
all the weather ️
all the jackets Canmore Nordic Centre mountain biking trails
Find out more about the Bowhead RX used in this race here - https://www.bowheadcorp.com/bowhead-rx-bike
2 Comments