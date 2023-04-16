Video: Racing the Canadian Rockies 24 on an Bowhead RX Adaptive MTB

Everyone kinda thinks of these things as…could I do it? I think that’s a question for a lot of people. When you try it and actually make it then you come back and want to do better and better.



I didn’t know quite what to expect when I spoke to Christian before the race and he said you know the bike I’m on it’s as wide as your bike. It’s as wide as a normal MTB handlebar. Then I did some laps with him an we were just ripping single track. It was a hoot. I was really impressed with his skill and the actual engineering of the bike. — Leighton Poidevin // Event Organizer