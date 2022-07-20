Video: Racing the EWS from a Van - Tom's €20 Challenge

Welcome to this beautiful part of the world. Photo Dave Trumpore.

Sharjah Jonsson kindly hosted Tom for the weekend in his van, alongside the rest of the privateers camped in the car park.

You know you're in good hands when there is a couch in the van. Makes for a perfect guest room.

The screen-grab providing a spoiler alert ahead from the main video

No prizes for guessing who came out on top

It's been three years since Tom last raced an EWS as a privateer - the question was does he still have what it takes to race as a privateer, especially now that he has a nice fancy media job?To test this, Tom's challenge is to stretch his 20 Euro budget across the Enduro World Series round in Canazei, Italy by living with Sharjah Jonsson and the rest of the privateers in the car park.Sharjah and Tom first met in 2018 while both privateering. Sharjah has been doing it every season since - racing both Downhill World Cups and Enduro World Series rounds. The first few years in a tent and now in the van, he knows the tricks of the trade. We're not sure if Tom can remember...Tom and Sharjah were seeded close together for the race weekend - which meant a bet was obviously put on the line.