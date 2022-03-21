Video: Racing the Ocean Sierra Enduro in Mexico in 'The Mountain Bike Team Ep. 2'

In this episode of the Mountain Bike Team, John and Myles head to the Pacific coast of Mexico for the Ocean Sierra Enduro! They are joined by co-worker, Devon Bumstead, and meet up with Transition Bikes’ team member, Johny Salido, for four days of blind racing. The race covered a variety of terrain starting outside of Puerto Vallarta and led them into the high elevations of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the villages of San Sabastian and Mascota. After three days in those respective areas, the race finished in the coastal mountains of Sayulita, where they concluded with beach views and endless amounts of ceviche.Join the team as their adventure is met with the chaos of Montezuma’s Revenge, the legendary food poisoning in search of the freshest gringos. Despite the “revenge”, their time in Mexico also provided wild alpine descents on terrain that can only be compared to the feeling of riding on golf balls. Off the bike, the team enjoyed local culinary favorites including a mind and stomach boggling amount of tacos, as well as fresh pork roasted on a spit. With Myles and Devon each missing full days of the race, the party biking vibes were high as they cheered on fellow teammate, John Richardson, as he went on to take second place overall.