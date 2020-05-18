Video: Radon Launches Updated Swoop Enduro Bike

The previous iteration was fully aluminium and had a 3-position flip chip at the shock

Geometry:

Specifications:

9.0



- Fork: Rock Shox Lyrik Select Charger RC Debon Air 170mm, Rake 44mm

- Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Select+, 230 x 65mm

- Brakes: Magura MT5, Storm HC 203/180mm, 6-bolt

- Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle / with NX Shifter and SX Chain

- Dropper: RADON Competition Dropper, 31.6 x 125/150/150 mm

- Cockpit: Race Face Æffect R, 35 x 780mm, 20mm Rise Bars / Race Face Æffect R, 35 x 40mm Stem

- Contact: SDG Radar Saddle / SDG Slater Grips

- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Addix-Soft, TLE, Kevlar, 29" x 2.35" Front / Schwalbe Hans Dampf, Addix-Speedgrip, TLE, Kevlar, 29" x 2.35" Rear

- Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline 29, 30mm, 110/148mm

- Weight: 14.15kg

- Price: €2.999



10.0



- Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance Elite FIT Grip2 29 170mm (2021)

- Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance w/Lever 230x65mm (2021)

- Brakes: Shimano XT BR-M8120 4 Piston brake, XT SM-RT86 203/180mm, 6-bolt

- Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12-Speed / with SLX Shifter and Chain

- Dropper: SDG Tellis Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm

- Cockpit: Race Face Turbine R 35mm / 800mm Bars / Race Face Turbine R, 35 x 40mm Stem

- Contact: SDG Radar Saddle / SDG Slater Grips

- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO / TR 29x2.5 WT Front / Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO / TR 29x2.4 WT Rear

- Wheels: DT Swiss E1700 Spline 29, 30mm, Boost

- Weight: 14.85kg

- Price: €3.999



10.0 HD



- Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory, FIT GRIP2, Kashima 170mm (2021)

- Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory, Kashima, 2-Pos, 230 x 65mm (2021)

- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, Centerline, 200/180mm, 6-bolt

- Drivetrain: SRAM X1 Eagle Cranks / SRAM X01 Eagle Derailleur / SRAM GX Eagle Shifter, Cassette and Chain

- Dropper: Fox Transfer Factory, Kashima, 31.6 x 150mm

- Cockpit: Race Face Next R, 35 x 800mm, 35mm rise Bars / Race Face Turbine R, 35 x 40mm Stem

- Contact: SDG Radar CroMo Saddle / SDG Slater Grips

- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO+ / TR 29x2.5 WT Front / Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO+ / TR 29x2.4 WT Rear

- Wheels: Newmen Evolution SL A.30, 30mm, 110/148mm

- Weight: 14.65kg

- Price: €4.499

