Video: Radon Launches Updated Swoop Enduro Bike

Radon Bikes have announced an updated version of its Swoop enduro bike that now comes in carbon and features an adjustable headset on all models.
For the latest bike, the German brand have changed out the full aluminum frame of the older models and instead they have gone for a carbon-fibre front triangle with an alloy back end. Also gone with the new model is the old bike's three-position flip-chip
, it has now been replaced with an adjustable headset.
The previous iteration was fully aluminium and had a 3-position flip chip at the shock
The new headset adjustment could be the most interesting feature of the new Swoop as it allows the adjustment of the head angle while retaining the 76° seat angle. The headset is fitted to every model and features two settings for riders to choose from a 65° head angle or an even slacker option of 63.5°. With the previous version of the Swoop, riders could choose between a 65.8°, 65.3° and 64.8° head angles although this did mean the seat tube angle would change from 76.8° to 76.3° and then 75.8° in the lowest setting. So, while the new system does only have two options it does keep a consistent seatube angle of 76° between options.
The range of 170mm enduro bikes, which starts at €2,999 for the 9.0 model and goes up to the 10.0 HD Model at €4,499, also features updated kinematics thanks to a new linkage. The frame is designed around 29in wheels with clearance for up to 2.6in tyres. Sadly the new carbon front triangle doesn't have space for a bottle unlike the alloy version of the bike.
Geometry:
The new carbon Swoop doesn't do anything crazy with its numbers, in a size large the bike has a 470/474mm reach, 1239/1258mm wheelbase and a 470mm seat tube. The biggest change on paper is the change in seat tube length over the old models. While the smallest Medium size sees a reduction of 15mm the other two sizes see an increase in seat tube length of 15mm and 45mm respectively.
Specifications:
The new range of Swoops come in three model choices with three sizes to choose from M/L/XL. Coming in at €2,999 is the 9.0 model, Radon has specced this with a strong selection of parts. Interestingly the 9.0 is the lightest model in the range at 14.15kg. Coming in the middle of the lineup is the 10.0, this sees a Shimano XT/SLX drivetrain and a bump up to Fox's 2021 Performance suspension. At the highest level is the 10.0 HD. this version has few upgrades over the 10.0 such as 2021 Fox Factory suspension and Newmen wheels. This does come at a €500 increase in price. 9.0
10.0
- Fork: Rock Shox Lyrik Select Charger RC Debon Air 170mm, Rake 44mm
- Shock: Rock Shox Super Deluxe Select+, 230 x 65mm
- Brakes: Magura MT5, Storm HC 203/180mm, 6-bolt
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle / with NX Shifter and SX Chain
- Dropper: RADON Competition Dropper, 31.6 x 125/150/150 mm
- Cockpit: Race Face Æffect R, 35 x 780mm, 20mm Rise Bars / Race Face Æffect R, 35 x 40mm Stem
- Contact: SDG Radar Saddle / SDG Slater Grips
- Tyres: Schwalbe Magic Mary, Addix-Soft, TLE, Kevlar, 29" x 2.35" Front / Schwalbe Hans Dampf, Addix-Speedgrip, TLE, Kevlar, 29" x 2.35" Rear
- Wheels: DT Swiss E1900 Spline 29, 30mm, 110/148mm
- Weight: 14.15kg
- Price: €2.999
10.0 HD
- Fork: Fox 38 Float Performance Elite FIT Grip2 29 170mm (2021)
- Shock: Fox Float X2 Performance w/Lever 230x65mm (2021)
- Brakes: Shimano XT BR-M8120 4 Piston brake, XT SM-RT86 203/180mm, 6-bolt
- Drivetrain: Shimano XT 12-Speed / with SLX Shifter and Chain
- Dropper: SDG Tellis Dropper, 31,6mm, 150mm
- Cockpit: Race Face Turbine R 35mm / 800mm Bars / Race Face Turbine R, 35 x 40mm Stem
- Contact: SDG Radar Saddle / SDG Slater Grips
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO / TR 29x2.5 WT Front / Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO / TR 29x2.4 WT Rear
- Wheels: DT Swiss E1700 Spline 29, 30mm, Boost
- Weight: 14.85kg
- Price: €3.999
- Fork: Fox 38 Float Factory, FIT GRIP2, Kashima 170mm (2021)
- Shock: Fox Float X2 Factory, Kashima, 2-Pos, 230 x 65mm (2021)
- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC, Centerline, 200/180mm, 6-bolt
- Drivetrain: SRAM X1 Eagle Cranks / SRAM X01 Eagle Derailleur / SRAM GX Eagle Shifter, Cassette and Chain
- Dropper: Fox Transfer Factory, Kashima, 31.6 x 150mm
- Cockpit: Race Face Next R, 35 x 800mm, 35mm rise Bars / Race Face Turbine R, 35 x 40mm Stem
- Contact: SDG Radar CroMo Saddle / SDG Slater Grips
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHF Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO+ / TR 29x2.5 WT Front / Maxxis Minion DHR II Skinwall, Dual / Maxxterra / EXO+ / TR 29x2.4 WT Rear
- Wheels: Newmen Evolution SL A.30, 30mm, 110/148mm
- Weight: 14.65kg
- Price: €4.499
Find out more about the new Radon Swoop range here
