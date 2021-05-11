Video: Rae Morrison Ripping Private Trails in Nelson, New Zealand

The trails I am riding are at my friends' private property; they built it all themselves and put a lot of hard work into the tracks over lockdown. As soon as lockdown ended, I went to visit and have since spent a lot of weekends there for epic rides and BBQ’s. One of my favourite tracks is a super-fun jump line where the jumps get bigger and longer as the trail goes on; it's great for progression. Another is a raw natural trail that is 'fun awkward’ - amazing practice for off-camber corners, endo turns and janky rocks. The views looking over Nelson and the surrounding mountains are also pretty special. - Rae