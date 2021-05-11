Video: Rae Morrison Ripping Private Trails in Nelson, New Zealand

Liv Racing Collective athlete Rae Morrison
has been spending more time at home than usual over the past year, but that doesn't mean she's been sitting still. From working on her skills
to racking up wins at the local races
, Rae's going faster and throwing more style than ever before. Recently, she's been having fun ripping around on her trail bike, the Intrigue Advanced Pro 29
.
|The trails I am riding are at my friends' private property; they built it all themselves and put a lot of hard work into the tracks over lockdown. As soon as lockdown ended, I went to visit and have since spent a lot of weekends there for epic rides and BBQ’s. One of my favourite tracks is a super-fun jump line where the jumps get bigger and longer as the trail goes on; it's great for progression. Another is a raw natural trail that is 'fun awkward’ - amazing practice for off-camber corners, endo turns and janky rocks. The views looking over Nelson and the surrounding mountains are also pretty special. - Rae
Video by Henry Jaine
Location: Nelson, New Zealand
