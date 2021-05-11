Video: Rae Morrison Ripping Private Trails in Nelson, New Zealand

May 11, 2021
by LivCycling  

Liv Racing Collective athlete Rae Morrison has been spending more time at home than usual over the past year, but that doesn't mean she's been sitting still. From working on her skills to racking up wins at the local races, Rae's going faster and throwing more style than ever before. Recently, she's been having fun ripping around on her trail bike, the Intrigue Advanced Pro 29.

bigquotesThe trails I am riding are at my friends' private property; they built it all themselves and put a lot of hard work into the tracks over lockdown. As soon as lockdown ended, I went to visit and have since spent a lot of weekends there for epic rides and BBQ’s. One of my favourite tracks is a super-fun jump line where the jumps get bigger and longer as the trail goes on; it's great for progression. Another is a raw natural trail that is 'fun awkward’ - amazing practice for off-camber corners, endo turns and janky rocks. The views looking over Nelson and the surrounding mountains are also pretty special. - Rae

Video by Henry Jaine
Location: Nelson, New Zealand

 There are friends and then there are Friends. Awesome trails on that private property! Great riding too. Win win.
 Damn elitist Pro mtber with their private trails and their elaborate $10000 salary.
 Ripping Rae!
 Such a smooth rider, corners on rails!
 Jeez thats a sweet track for a local. Awesome riding too

